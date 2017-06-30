Red Sox Release Allen Craig

The Red Sox have released veteran first baseman/outfielder Allen Craig, according to a club announcement (h/t Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal, via Twitter).
Craig, 32, will hit the open market after an ill-fated stint in the Sox organization. He was acquired back in 2014 along with righty Joe Kelly in the surprising trade that sent John Lackey to the Cardinals.
At the time, Craig was viewed as a possible bounce-back piece. Though he was carrying only a .237/.291/.346 batting line at the time of the deal, Boston obviously saw upside in the remainder of Craig’s contract extension. After all, prior to 2014, he owns an excellent career .306/.358/.492 batting line.
Unfortunately, the rebound never occurred. Craig only appeared in 65 MLB games with the Red Sox, posting a .432 OPS. And he has never shown much life while banished to Triple-A. Though Craig continues to reach base at a solid clip, he has hit just one home run and carries a .316 slugging percentage this year at Pawtucket.
Boston has long since written off his salary as an investment that won’t deliver any return, but it’s still a notable sum. Craig will still be entitled to the remainder of his $11MM guarantee this year, and will also take home a $1MM buyout on a $13MM option for 2018.
Comments
Michael Birks
Who? Lol
Doug
Bye Felicia…
seansnyder24
Finally….
GoRockies
4 years after being no good in the minors
KCelts
Wait he’s still playing?
redsox for_life
Next one!!! castillo!!! I hope
redsox for_life
Sandoval toooooo!! Call Devers after the Allstargame
rascalking
^this. Then Panda.
downeysoft42
They can’t. If they bring him up, trade him, or release him during the next 3 years they have to pay his massive salary, if they keep him in the minors they don’t, so he’s stuck down there.
RiverCatsFilms
Watch the Cards resign him and he hits 49 bombs and bats .300 next year
downeysoft42
Wow just saw him in Lehigh valley pa yesterday and went 0-4 with nothing hit hard at all. What ashame.