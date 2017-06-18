Reds Designate Asher Wojciechowski For Assignment

The Reds have designated right-hander Asher Wojciechowski for assignment, the club announced as one of several roster moves. Righty Jake Buchanan has also been optioned to Triple-A, while right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla has been recalled from the minors and catcher Stuart Turner has been activated from the disabled list.

Wojciechowski signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati in April and was promoted to the bigs last month, where he delivered a 6.75 ERA, 7.6 K/9 and 4.5 K/BB rate over 21 1/3 IP (starting four of his six appearances). This was more MLB experience than the righty has clocked in his previous seven pro seasons, as Wojciechowski’s only other time in the majors consisted of a five-game stint with Houston in 2015. Drafted 41st overall by the Blue Jays in 2010, Wojciechowski has a career 3.99 ERA over 742 minor league innings with four different organizations.

Today’s transactions represent another shuffling of the Reds’ pitching options as the team continues to look for some kind of production from the mound. Cincy’s starters have combined for an ugly 6.01 ERA this season, easily the worst in baseball. Wojciechowski had been slated to start for the Reds this coming Friday, though that spot is now undecided. C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer tweets that Homer Bailey won’t be Friday’s starter, as the righty is still not quite yet ready to return from February surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow.