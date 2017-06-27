Reds Designate Jake Buchanan

The Reds have designated righty Jake Buchanan for assignment, per a club announcement. Two other right-handers are also on the move: Kevin Shackelford has been called up, while Austin Brice, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to open active roster space.

Buchanan, 27, appeared in five games with the Reds and totaled 14 1/3 innings, yielding an unsightly 13 earned runs on 24 hits and seven walks with just four strikeouts. The former Cubs and Astros reliever also hit three batters, demonstrating an uncharacteristic lack of control. Buchanan has a modestly successful track record in Triple-A, where he’s pitched to a 4.41 ERA with 5.9 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9 through 439 career innings. He’s worked primarily as a starter in the minors, though 26 of his 29 big league appearances have been out of the bullpen.

The 28-year-old Shackelford will be making his MLB debut the first time he steps on the mound for the Reds. Acquired in the 2014 trade that sent Jonathan Broxton to Milwaukee, Shackelford has improved his results with each season in the Reds’ system and was in the midst of a career year down in Triple-A. Through 35 1/3 innings, he’d posted a 1.53 ERA with 11.7 K/9, 3.8 BB/9 and a 46.8 percent ground-ball rate.