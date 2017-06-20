Minor MLB Transactions: 6/20/17

Here are Tuesday’s minor moves from around MLB…

The Orioles announced that they’ve selected the contract of outfielder Craig Gentry from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned first baseman/outfielder David Washington back to Triple-A in his place. Closer Zach Britton was moved to the 60-day DL to clear a spot for Gentry, though that’s a procedural move and isn’t indicative of any type of setback for Britton. Gentry, 33, played in 33 games for the O’s earlier this season, though he served primarily as a bench option and totaled just 44 plate appearances. In that time, he posted a paltry .162/.256/.270 batting line with a homer and three steals. The fleet-footed Gentry has a long track record of playing quality defense and delivering strong value on the basepaths, but he hasn’t hit much since 2013. He was hitting .275/.345/.382 through 113 PAs in Norfolk.

Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Louisville by the Reds, per Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer (on Twitter). The 28-year-old Wojciechowski appeared in six games (four starts) for Cincinnati this season, pitching to a 6.75 ERA with an 18-to-4 K/BB ratio in 21 1/3 innings. Wojciechowski recorded just a 27.3 percent ground-ball rate, though, which proved problematic, as he was tagged for six homers in that short time. Once a well-regarded Blue Jays farmhand, Wojciechowski has 37 2/3 innings with a 6.93 ERA in the Majors. He does carry a more palatable 4.31 ERA in 426 Triple-A innings.