Rockies Release Chris Denorfia

The Rockies have released veteran outfielder Chris Denorfia from their Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, as first noted on the Pacific Coast League transactions page.

The 36-year-old Denorfia hasn’t appeared in the Majors since 2015 but has shown fairly well in Triple-A in each of the past two seasons, hitting .269/.329/.408 in 42 minor league games with the Giants last season and .275/.383/.353 through 61 plate appearances with Colorado’s affiliate this year. Though he’s never been an especially powerful bat, the right-handed-hitting Denorfia has experience at all three outfield spots and has hit left-handed pitchers at a .285/.353/.419 clip in 1004 plate appearances spread across parts of 10 Major League seasons.