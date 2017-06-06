Rosenthal’s Latest: CBA, Cardinals, Marlins, Torres, Orioles

Here are highlights of the latest notes column from Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.
- Some teams pursued free agents last winter with the idea that the new CBA would allow them to have 26-man rosters in 2017. That plan, along with a related move to reduce September roster expansion to 28 players, did not wind up in the CBA, but owners and the union are open-minded to the possibility of revising it next winter, although such a change to the current CBA would likely only take place along with the addition of pace-of-play rules.
- It would make sense for the Cardinals to discuss a trade with the Marlins involving outfielder Marcell Ozuna, Rosenthal writes. The Cardinals would get a middle-of-the-order hitter who is controllable through 2019. The Marlins, meanwhile, want to add prospects and it’s doubtful they can extend Ozuna, who is represented by Scott Boras. (Rosenthal recently reported that the Marlins would consider trading Ozuna.) Rosenthal also argues that the Marlins’ best path forward right now is to rebuild. Past attempts to win now have resulted in the team giving up too many small pieces of their future (including players like Andrew Heaney and Josh Naylor) in recent trades.
- Top Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres has limited experience in the high minors, but he might be promoted to replace Chase Headley (who’s batting just .228/.300/.348 over 203 plate appearances this season) at third base in the near future, since the first-place Yankees could see Torres as a better option than dealing prospects to acquire a veteran third baseman.
- Outfielder Howie Kendrick and reliever Pat Neshek have performed well for the Phillies this season and could provide the team with good trade value, perhaps along with Joaquin Benoit, once Benoit returns from a DL stint caused by a knee strain.
- A source tells Rosenthal the Orioles want lefty relief help, although he notes that Double-A lefty Tanner Scott could become an option at some point. Scott, a sixth-round pick in 2014, has a 1.64 ERA and 11.7 K/9 in 33 innings thus far this season, although he might need to work on his 6.0 BB/9 so far before making it to the Majors. The O’s currently have Donnie Hart and Richard Bleier pitching as lefties out of their bullpen; another lefty reliever, Zach Britton, is out for an extended period with a forearm strain, although he doesn’t pitch in a typical lefty role anyway.
Comments
tbone0816
Come on Mozeliak make this happen. I agree this would be a win for both the Cardinals and Marlins.
dynasty
I still don’t get why we would trade for some mediocre 3B to replace Headley, who in all likelihood would be mediocre if we just let him play through this rut, when we have Torres, Andujar, and most importantly, Tyler Wade. Andujar is still in the lower levels and Torres is brand new to AAA and having a bit of a challenge adjusting for the moment (nothing to be concerned about of course)…so I can understand if those weren’t convincing internal replacements. But Tyler Wade is literally supposed to be the Yankees Ben Zobrist. He’s killing it at AAA almost as much as Dustin Fowler. He’s your guy to fill in, if anything. But if not him, then Torres and Andujar are both better choices than acquiring another Headley who will cost us prospects.
rocky7
dynasty…This is just Ken Rosenthal being Ken Rosenthal, spitballing as usual.
Everything you said was right on….why take on somebody else’s mediocre third baseman which would probably cost us some pretty good prospects when they can stand pat and weather the storm.