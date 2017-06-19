Rosenthal’s Latest: McCutchen, Cole, Hand, Cubs

In his latest notes column, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports writes that while there’s a pretty good chance of an Andrew McCutchen trade this summer, the Pirates aren’t by any means planning a full tear-down of the roster. As such, Rosenthal notes that right-hander Gerrit Cole isn’t likely to be traded, considering he’s controllable for two more years beyond the current campaign. Trading McCutchen, whose bat has come to life over the past few weeks, wouldn’t be done as a means of waving a white flag on the 2017 campaign. Rather, the team could look to replace him in the lineup with a more affordable and/or controllable trade acquisition, as the Bucs did last year when replacing Melancon and Francisco Liriano with Felipe Rivero and Ivan Nova. McCutchen has a club option for the 2018 season that is valued at $14.5MM, and he’ll be a free agent thereafter.
- The Padres are seeking a “Will Smith” type of return for lefty setup man Brad Hand, one rival executive tell Rosenthal. The Brewers traded Smith to the Giants last season in exchange for right-hander Phil Bickford, who at the time was 14 months removed from being a first-round pick, and catcher Andrew Susac — a former top prospect with MLB experience already under his belt. The Padres, of course, needn’t look to mirror that exact structure, but it seems fair to believe that GM A.J. Preller and his staff are hopeful of acquiring one near-MLB-ready asset and another highly touted young prospect in any deal for Hand, who is controllable through 2019. A pair of recent rough outings have made Hand’s numbers look a bit more mortal, but he’s still sporting a strong 2.84 ERA with 11.4 K/9, 2.8 BB/9 and a 50 percent ground-ball rate through 38 innings.
- Rosenthal also writes that fans shouldn’t expect to see the Cubs trade any of their young MLB-level hitters this summer. He suggests that Kyle Schwarber, Willson Contreras, Albert Almora and even the less-experienced Ian Happ are all unlikely to be moved, though Chicago certainly has a number of upper-level prospects that would entice rival teams to part with talent that could help turn around the season for the reigning World Series champions. Rosenthal also spoke with right-hander Jake Arrieta at length in an interesting interview about his struggles this season. While the former Cy Young winner conceded that his workload in 2015-16 may be having more of an effect on him than he’d like to admit. As Rosenthal notes, virtually every member of the Cubs’ rotation that pitched into the World Series has had some level of struggle this season, and the same is largely true of the Indians.
TheChanceyColborn
At the time of the Smith trade, I thought it was an overpay. Then I saw how good he was and how pricey relievers got, and now I think it was just the right amount. Sure it’s a pity he got hurt this year, but who could’ve foreseen that?
padreforlife
Heath Bell-Benoit-Arrow and now Hand history of Padre relievers doing anything after traded or leaving is weak
JDGoat
Kimbrel
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Luke Gregerson, Brad Brach, Brad Boxberger before injury, Nick Vincent, Huston Street had a great year for the angels before injuries caught up with his age, craig kimbrel. For every one that flamed out you can find one that didnt.
But whatever helps you sleep at night.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
A month ago when he was pitching like an ace, maybe you trade Cole. No reason to sell low. If he rebounds, deal him. 3 playoff runs worth of control has more value than 2.
Unless they suspect Marte won’t be the same player without PED’s, the Pirates MUST trade Cutch.
Thankfully, he’s found his swing again and might actually fetch some value.
go_jays_go
If anyone, the Pirates should trade Nova.
They do a great job of resurrecting pitchers, but they do a sloppy job of selling high.
Don’t make the same mistake that they did with Liriano.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Oh my, no. If anything, I’d add two more years to his deal. Nova is, by far, the most sustainable of Searage’s reclamation projects. And he left big money on the table to stay here.
Liriano was a very different situation. He rarely threw strikes. They looked like strikes, so batters swung for a while. Then they catch on and stop swinging. When he’s forced to put it over the plate, they pounce. And then it’s time for him to change leagues. The extensive scouting and video is starting to catch up with him. 30 years ago, he’d still be dominant.
Taillon and Nova are building blocks. Cole is a Boras client. He gone.
tylerall5
Wouldn’t say nova is a building block as he’s on the wrong side of 30, but I agree that you have to keep him. Even when he starts to regress, he will still be a capable 3-4 starter.
chitown311
Jake Arrieta=Flash in the pan
redthought
Even if you are right, it was one heck of a flash!
forwhomjoshbelltolls
He certainly extinguished the Pirates best chance to win.
98 wins to get one game against a dude with an 0.49 ERA a year after getting Bumgarner.
And Schwarber hits one to the moon before it hits the river and now he can’t hit a beach ball.
Oh well, that’s baseball.
jammin502
Javier Baez for Chris Archer? Beckham and Baez up the middle could be a very nice young combo for the Rays for many years to come.
danray13
Not happening. Archer is going to demand much more than that.
TheGreatTwigog
The Rays would need four Javier Baezs for that to work
Aaron Sapoznik
The Cubs are unlikely to deal Javier Baez unless they get a player back who is capable of backing up starting SS Addison Russell for an extended period of time in case the latter gets injured or suspended in relation to his pending domestic violence issue.
Ben Zobrist began his MLB career with the Rays as a SS but he didn’t become a full time starter in the big leagues until he moved off the position exclusively. The versatile 36-year old can play the position in a pinch but hasn’t started a game there since his last season with the Rays in 2014.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
More like Baez Canderlario and Cease
notagain27
I believe pitchers are more apt to experience a down year after a lengthy post season experience; which makes it extremely difficult to repeat championships with the same staff. All the games are high leverage innings and it seems to tax their bodies to the max. Arrieta is a beast and even he wasn’t immune to the effect. As the article accurately states, Cleveland starters have had their share of trouble as well.
Aaron Sapoznik
It will be challenging for the Cubs to acquire a preferred quality and controllable starting pitcher such as Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray or Chris Archer unless they part with at least one of their young MLB position players. They can’t afford to deal any of the few regarded pitching prospects in their system and simply offering top OF prospect Eloy Jimenez and/or 3B Jeimer Candelario might not get the job done.
The Cubs can certainly try acquiring a shorter term starter or rental with their positional prospects but it would behoove them to trade for a more controllable arm with both Jake Arrieta and John Lackey as pending FA’s following this season.