Rosenthal’s Latest: Pirates, Orioles, Twins, Mariners

At 27-35, the Pirates on track to miss the playoffs for the second straight year. But the club’s recent woes aren’t threatening the job security of either GM Neal Huntington or manager Clint Hurdle, says FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, who reports that the two are good bets to sign contract extensions before the season ends. Huntington has been at the helm since 2007, Hurdle dating back to 2011, and the team has gone to the playoffs three times during their six-plus-year partnership. The Pirates are now headed for their fourth sub-.500 season under the Huntington-Hurdle tandem, though, and look as though they’ll sell at the deadline, as MLBTR’s Charlie Wilmoth wrote earlier Saturday.
More from Rosenthal:
- The Orioles have experienced a fair amount of success since 2012, when they hired GM Dan Duquette to team with manager Buck Showalter. Despite that, Duquette and Showalter have an “unsteady” relationship, according to Rosenthal. Therefore, with their contracts set to expire after next season, one or both might end up on the outs in the near future. Showalter, who will be 62 after next season, could take over Duquette’s current job, per Rosenthal.
- If the 32-26 Twins remain in contention around the deadline, not only will they have a hard time parting with trade candidates such as Ervin Santana and Brian Dozier, but they could end up as buyers, suggests Rosenthal. In that situation, the Twins would likely target cheap starting help to aid a rotation that’s missing Phil Hughes and Hector Santiago, both of whom are on the disabled list. Hughes and Santiago have struggled even when healthy this year for Minnesota, whose rotation entered Saturday a solid 12th in the majors in ERA but a troubling 26th in FIP.
- The Mariners will have to address long-term needs in their rotation either at the deadline or during the offseason, notes Rosenthal. Hisashi Iwakuma, Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly are only under control for another two years at the most (the first two have club options for 2018), leaving Seattle with James Paxton, Felix Hernandez and Ariel Miranda as its only current prominent starters under contract through 2019.
Comments
joe
Twins need more then cheap starting pitcher help. They need a number 3 starter and a late inning reliever plus another strike out reliever. The twins have 5 everyday regulars and 2 two starting pitchers all under 25 years old. Not worth trading away top prospects to win now when guys like gordon, gonsalves and romero all going to be ready to contribute next year and there window to contend is going to be 2018-2022
L.Wrong Hubbard
“At 27-35, the Pirates *are* on track…”
ayrbhoy
The Mariners have sorted out their offense for the near future, and it’s time to do the same with the rotation. Really impressed with Bergman and Gaviglio- both are strike throwers that fit well at the Safe. Andrew Moore has performed well after his AAA promotion- he’s another soft tossing strike thrower who will fit up in Seattle. Looking forward to seeing him. My point is, although I’d love a SP1 stud, let’s not sell the farm for a 3 month rental. GOMS