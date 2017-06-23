Royals Designate Chris Young, Announce Neftali Feliz Signing

The Royals have announced that veteran righty Chris Young has been designated for assignment. His roster spot will go to reliever Neftali Feliz, whose previously reported signing is now official.

Young, 38, is in the second year of the free-agent deal he signed to return to Kansas City before the 2016 campaign. He’s promised a total of $11.5MM under that contract, which included an option for 2018 that obviously won’t be picked up.

The results have been rather ugly since the sides put pen to paper. Though Young was surprisingly effective in his 2015 run with K.C., he has scuffled to a 6.52 ERA with 8.8 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9 over his 118 2/3 innings over the past two seasons.