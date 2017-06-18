Royals To Sign Second-Rounder MJ Melendez

Here is the roundup of today’s notable draft signings…

The Royals have signed high school catcher MJ Melendez, their second-round selection, to a deal worth $2.1MM, Baseball America’s Hudson Belinsky reports (via Twitter). The bonus is well beyond the assigned $1,295,7000 slot value for the 52nd overall pick, though K.C. accounted for some of that draft pool money with their below-slot deal with first-rounder Nick Pratto. Melendez had already committed to Florida International University where his father is the baseball team’s head coach, so clearly a strong financial incentive was needed for Melendez to begin his pro career. In pre-draft rankings, Melendez was rated 32nd by Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhagen, 52nd by Baseball America, 60th by ESPN’s Keith Law and 72nd by MLB.com.