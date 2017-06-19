Taking Inventory: Atlanta Braves

This is the eighth entry in MLBTR’s Taking Inventory series. Click for entries on the White Sox, Royals, Phillies, Pirates, Giants, Padres, and Reds.
Entering today’s action, the Braves sat in a tie for the second spot in the National League East. Had they been asked before the season, the organization would’ve been thrilled to learn that fate. But the sheen is decidedly lessened by the context: Atlanta still sits six games under .500 and is more than ten games out of a postseason spot of any kind.
Despite the placement in the standings, then, the Braves are highly likely to be in a position to sell at the trade deadline. That doesn’t mean, though, that the club will be terribly willing to consider dealing its more controllable players. It doesn’t even necessarily mean that certain veterans will be sold off for a reasonable return. And it’s still possible that Atlanta will at least look into dealing away some prospects to acquire an established starter with long-term control. With the organization determined to embark upon real contention in 2018, and to leave a good impression on fans even as the excitement of a new ballpark begins to wear off, a major tear-down isn’t likely.
Let’s take a look at some of the possible trade assets on the MLB roster:
Rentals
Jaime Garcia, SP | Salary: $12MM
Garcia looks to be the class of the Atlanta rental crop. He’s through 82 2/3 innings with a 3.59 ERA, so he has been both healthy and effective. While the southpaw is producing less strikeouts (6.5 per nine) and more walks (3.4 per nine), he’s running a 56.5% groundball mate that’s an exact match for his career mark. It’s unlikely Garcia will be viewed as a mid-3.00 pitcher at the deadline, and he’s likely due for a bit of regression before that point, but he ought to hold real appeal.
Bartolo Colon, SP | Salary: $12.5MM
Colon’s pinpoint command just hasn’t been there in his age-44 season. He’s working at nearly double the average walk rate he carried over the prior five seasons and has been in the zone just 43.5% of the time (against a 52.4% career average). That is perhaps showing up in other ways, too, as Colon hasn’t allowed this frequency of long balls since he was pitching for the Angels. There’s likely also some poor fortune baked in the hefty .353 BABIP opposing hitters are carrying against Colon, as well as his meager 48.5% strand rate, but at this point he has minimal trade value after 59 innings of 7.78 ERA ball.
Brandon Phillips, 2B | Salary: $1MM (remainder of $14MM salary paid by Reds)
Phillips carries an attractive .306/.351/.431 batting line, but that’ll drift back as his .342 BABIP faded. Since he’s no longer an elite defender, Phillips just doesn’t profile as a first-division regular. That said, he’s cheap and comes with plenty of experience, so it’s easy to imagine interest — though it’s anybody’s guess whether he’d be happy playing in a bench role.
Kurt Suzuki, C | Salary: $1.5MM
The veteran receiver has been dealt twice at the deadline before (and probably should have been a third time). He’s swinging a pretty good stick for a catcher — .227/.342/.402 through 118 plate appearances — and could fill a gap for an organization that ends up thin at the position.
Jason Motte, RP | Salary: $535K (remainder of $5MM salary paid by Rockies)
As his 35th birthday approaches, Motte owns a seemingly resurgent 1.86 ERA. But even a quick glance behind the results shows that it’s likely a mirage. He is averaging less than six strikeouts per nine with 3.7 BB/9 while benefiting from a very low BABIP (.192) and 100% strand rate. It’s still imaginable another club will like how he’s throwing the ball, but the offers may not be significant enough to make it worth it for the Braves to make a move.
Controlled Through 2018
Jim Johnson, RP | Salary: $5MM in 2017; $5MM in 2018
Atlanta could have a somewhat difficult decision to make on Johnson, who is pitching quite well but might also help solidify the back of the bullpen next year. He’s generating a 9.7% swinging-strike rate — best of his career — to complement his typically excellent groundball induction efforts (56.0% groundball rate, currently). Johnson profiles as a setup man on a contending team, which could have a fair bit of value.
Nick Markakis, OF | Salary: $11MM in 2017; $11MM in 2018
The veteran keeps on posting roughly league average offensive seasons, so you generally know what you’re going to get. Currently, he’s getting on base at a nice clip (.371) but showing a total lack of power (.092 isolated slugging). Unless the Braves are willing to pay down quite a bit of money, it’s hard to see rival organizations getting too excited at that profile from an older corner outfielder.
R.A. Dickey, SP | Salary: $8MM in 2017; $8MM club option ($500K buyout) in 2018
Dickey is outperforming Colon, but that’s about where the plaudits end. He owns a 5.35 ERA through 77 1/3 innings, with his strikeout and walk rates each heading in the wrong direction. Dickey’s 7.6% swinging-strike rate is the lowest he has carried since his Cy Young campaign. All said, it’s hard to see where the interest would come from, and the Braves might hold in case a second-half turnaround makes the option appealing.
Tyler Flowers, C | Salary: $3MM in 2017; $4MM club option ($300K buyout) in 2018
After a strong offensive season in 2016, Flowers has opened the current year with a blistering .333/.435/.473 slash. There are lots of reasons to think that won’t last, but the 31-year-old doesn’t need to hit at that pace to be a significant offensive threat for a catcher. He’ll likely draw some interest, but Atlanta needs a catcher for 2018 and seems likely to hold.
Matt Adams, 1B | Salary: $2.8MM; arb-eligible in 2018
The 28-year-old has thrived since finding a second chance in Atlanta, though his overall profile as a hitter hasn’t changed much. It’s not clear there’ll be a ton of demand, though it’s also not clear what the Braves will do with Adams once Freddie Freeman returns.
Longer-Term Assets
Julio Teheran, Matt Kemp, Arodys Vizcaino
Plenty of sub-.500 teams have interesting calls to make on controllable veterans, but it’s not clear that holds true for Atlanta. Freeman is hurt and wouldn’t be dealt anyway. (Neither will Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson.) Teheran is back on the downturn after a strong 2016 and is needed for the future anyway with multiple rotation spots unaccounted for past this season. Though Kemp is mashing, he has had some injury troubles and still looks like a defensive liability; plus, the Braves don’t have replacements lined up and surely like the idea of carrying him as a middle-of-the-order star heading into 2018.
And then there’s Vizcaino, who may be the most likely of this group to be traded at the deadline. He’s throwing well again, with a 1.93 ERA and 10.6 K/9 against 2.9 BB/9 through 28 frames, and the Braves control him for only two more years. There’s surely no need for Atlanta to push the flamethrower out the door, but it may be worth cashing in on a somewhat volatile asset if there’s a good enough offer on the table.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Damn Braves only pay a mil for Phillips? That’s a steal in itself
acarneglia
I think you gotta trade Garcia, Suzuki, Colon, and Phillips with all of them about to become free agents. Anything is better than nothing especially in the case of Colon who might be done after this season.
bastros88
.227 isn’t good for a catcher
Jeff Todd
With his current .342 OBP leading the way, he has been about a league-average hitter, which is about the best you can hope for from a reserve catcher.
bravesfan
You’re determining a players whole offensive profile just from batting average?
olereb
I like Kemp, but I would trade him while his value is up. I would talk to Matt Adams and see what he thought about going to the minor leagues and get some low keyed time in left field
sportsfan
Jeff I think way you undervalue what Adams, Flowers, Garcia,Kemp, Phillips, and Markakis could bring back. Each of these guys have been put really good numbers so far. Matt Kemp for example he is batting around 320, Matt Adams since coming to the Braves via the trade he has hit 10 homers in 35 games. Jame Garcia took away his previous start he has been pitching light out with very little run support. Tyler Flowers he is hitting around 330. Even Nick Markakis is hitting around 300, The Braves should be able to get back a top 50 prospect for some of these guys. And maybe even a prospect in the 15-20 range.
Jeff Todd
There’s a reason they were available to Atlanta for so little. I think you are kind of focusing on the few positives while looking past some of their drawbacks.
shelteredsoxfan
None of these players have particularly strong track records though so it’s unlikely teams are buying into these players finally figuring it out. None of them are particularly young either so it’s hard to believe they are finally coming into their own.
olereb
I think we need to keep Adams and Flowers, Kemp I would trade because we could use better use of the 18 million we are paying him and as I have already stated his value is as high it’s going to be. It is according what we get back for Nick, he is nothing great but he is good in the clubhouse and you know what you are getting from him. Garcia is as good as gone so there is no debating that. I don’t like any of our third basemen except Camargo but I wonder what Phillips would think of the prospect.
baseball10
The three main chips likely to be moved are Garcia, Phillips, and Adams. And like mentioned above I think u are selling these guys short. Adams also has an extra year of control. The Braves top target should be a young corner outfielder in any talks
Jeff Todd
I mean, Adams has had a very good month. He’s a pretty good hitter. But every team in baseball had a chance to get him for next to nothing before he went to Atlanta, and there’s nothing I’m aware of to suggest he has made any fundamental changes that would suggest we need to completely reevaluate him as a hitter. Plus, there are other 1B/DH-only slugger types that could be available. If he’s still raking a month from now and there’s a reason to believe it’ll last, then perhaps my views will change, but at this point I am not bullish on his trade value.
Depending upon how he’s throwing and who else is available, Garcia could conceivably bring an interesting return. And Johnson might have some solid value, I suppose. Otherwise, I’m not seeing much in terms of deadline assets, honestly.
southi
I’m wondering if the Cubs would get desperate enough at some point (and I know they’re not now) to offer Victor Caratini in exchange for Jaime Garcia. He isn’t one of their top tier prospects by any means but looks to be a solid bat first back up catcher/corner infielder type prospect (and he was originally a Braves prospect too).
ahale224
We can’t forget how Freeman came alive when Kemp came to town last year. So the idea of moving Kemp is ok if we think that Adams could play left field and protect him in the lineup. It’s not like Kemp is good defensively anyway. With Phillips, I want to keep him through the year because he’s been a great defensive pairing with Swanson. And Swanson staying confident defensively while he finds himself at the plate this season is important. And he and Phillips seem to have chemistry.