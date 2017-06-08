Trade Candidate: Christian Yelich

The Marlins signed outfielder Christian Yelich to a seven-year, $49.57MM contract extension in 2015 with the idea that he’d be a long-term cornerstone in Miami, and that could still end up as the case. However, after rejecting other teams’ overtures for Yelich in the past, the Marlins will reportedly listen to offers for the 25-year-old if they’re not in the playoff hunt near next month’s trade deadline.
At 25-33 and 12 games back of the NL East-leading Nationals, Miami is all but out of its division race already, which leaves a wild-card berth as its only hope. The Marlins are a lofty 9.5 games back of the NL’s last playoff spot, though, and their minus-26 run differential isn’t indicative of a sleeper team whose record is particularly unlucky.
Barring a major turnaround in the coming weeks, the Marlins are probably going to sell in an effort to strengthen their farm system. The Fish clearly need to replenish their prospect pool, which ESPN’s Keith Law (subscription required and recommended) ranked 29th in the majors entering the season and could see promising left-hander Braxton Garrett undergo Tommy John surgery. As arguably Miami’s best trade chip, dealing Yelich would add much-needed talent to the organization’s pipeline, though it would obviously further weaken whatever chances it has to compete in the near future.
Yelich, a 2010 first-round pick who made his big league debut in 2013, established himself as a high-average, high-OBP hitter who could steal double-digit bases and play a quality left field during his first two-plus years in the league. While that blend of skills made Yelich quite valuable, the lefty-swinger didn’t complement it with much power, hitting only 20 home runs and posting a .116 ISO in 1,458 plate appearances. Last year was a different story, though, as Yelich swatted 21 homers and recorded a .185 ISO (league average was .162) in 659 PAs en route to a career-best .298/.376/.483 line and his second 4-fWAR season.
Now, Yelich is again on pace for a respectable campaign (he has accrued 1.3 fWAR in 246 plate trips), but the terrific offensive production he registered from 2013-16 hasn’t been present. At .259/.343/.392, Yelich has logged a league-average OPS+ (100) and a slightly below-average wRC+ (97). With a .132 ISO, the grounder-hitting Yelich has also lost much of the power he showed last season. One obvious problem has been a lack of line drives, as Yelich’s 17.1 percent mark is both a career worst and a 6.3 percent decline from last season.
Even if Yelich’s batted-ball profile stays the same, there are reasons to expect positive regression in his production. Yelich’s batting average on balls in play (.286) is 68 points lower than his career figure (.354), for one, and his .342 xwOBA (via Baseball Savant) indicates he deserves better than his actual wOBA (.319). Plus, Yelich has continued to walk at a solid clip (10.6 percent, compared to a career 10.4 percent), and has not contributed to the league’s growing strikeout trend. Yelich has struck out just 16.7 percent of the time, which is far better than both his lifetime mark (20.4) and the league average (21.6).
While Yelich’s offensive game is the main reason he’s so highly regarded, defense has also been a strength. Yelich combined for 32 Defensive Runs Saved and a 12.3 Ultimate Zone Rating in left field from 2013-16, leading the Marlins to shift him to the outfield’s most important position – center – during the offseason. The returns have been encouraging so far, albeit over a small sample, with Yelich having saved a pair of runs and contributed a 7.5 UZR/150.
Affordable, well-rounded players – especially those who can handle a premium position – obviously carry major value, evidenced by the prospect haul the Nationals sent to the White Sox for Adam Eaton over the winter. Washington parted with two of MLB.com’s top 40 prospects, right-handers Lucas Giolito (No. 3) and Reynaldo Lopez (No. 38), as well as 2016 first-round righty Dane Dunning to acquire up to five years and $38.4MM of Eaton. Yelich is three years younger than Eaton and also comes at a very reasonable cost. He’s due around $45MM through 2021 and either a $15MM club option or a $1.25MM buyout in 2022. Yelich has already outperformed the worth of his contract, per FanGraphs, which values his production at $64.5MM dating back to 2015.
If the Marlins do market the remainder of Yelich’s 20s prior to the deadline, plenty of potential suitors are likely to emerge. Thanks to Yelich’s age and team control, even clubs that aren’t in the playoff hunt this season (but view themselves as near-future contenders) could attempt to acquire him. As such, the Marlins would probably be in position to add multiple high-end youngsters to a system that, in Baseball America’s view, only has one top 100 prospect. That prospect, Garrett, falls toward the low end of BA’s list (No. 80) and is now facing a rather uncertain future on account of his elbow injury.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
jake_malinka
Where would he go???? maybe Minnesota they could use people getting on base and a high avg guy
kaido24
My guess is that the Cardinals will attempt to acquire Yelich or Ozuna before the deadline.
biasisrelitive
but who do they give up to get him it would take all of thier top guys and they aren’t one player away
bleacherbum
Yeah aside from Reyes recovering from TJ.
Yelich would cost Kelly, Weaver and Delvin Perez. Don’t know if STL would want to give all that up. Ozuna would probably cost a mixture of those two plus another top 15 organizational prospect.
archmadness
I think it would be worth it to control either one by the cardinals. They would have to give up Weaver, Jack Flaherty and either Gruchik or Harrison Barder. The cardinals have the pitching prospects to make this trade happen if they want it. They wont give up Kelly with no future in that position besides him.
bbritton209
I doubt that highly. Not because Ozuna or Yelich aren’t talented but St. Louis has Harrison Bader and Luke Voit sitting at AAA right now. While neither Bader not Voit are known for stealing bases both get on base at a great rate. Voit is a powerhouse who I have seen hit at AA many times. He won the Texas League HR Contest last year in impressive fashion. Though he is listed as 1B he played a lot of LF at AA Springfield and wasn’t bad at the position as others (Matt Adams) were.
Bader is a machine when it comes to getting on base. He is hitting .291 right now with an OBP of .354
bleacherbum
Prettiest swing in the game right now, Yelich or Cano?
metseventually
Cano no question.
formerlyz
Big fan of yelich, obviously, but Cano has always been one of my favorites.
sufferfortribe
Prettiest swing? Michael Brantley.
They don’t call him Dr. Smooth for nothing.
bleacherbum
Yeah his name crossed my mind when I thought about it, a majority of them a lefties. Harper and Cory Seager also have good looking swings.
As for righties, Miggy’s probably takes it. So clean and effortless. Longoria too.
thegreatcerealfamine
Benitendi!
bleacherbum
Benitendi does have a nice stroke.
Now this has me thinking of some of the best swings of all time. Gotta go with,
Lefty- Griffey Jr.
Righty- Manny Ramirez
Switch- Chipper Jones
AndyWarpath
I wonder if SF offered Beede + Shaw + Slater if it would get the conversation going.
Also wonder about a potential 3 team trade with Cueto + parts going to a team like Houston or Chicago and Yelich headed to SF with prospects going back to Miami.
kaido24
You asked that during the live chat last night…
Andy: Does Tyler Beede + Chris Shaw + Austin Slater get the job done for Christian Yelich? I know the Giants won’t compete this year but they’ll still need an outfielder for 2018 and beyond
Jason Martinez:
Not even close. That deal would have to start with an elite prospect and the Giants don’t have one.
AndyWarpath
Ah serves me right for logging off before the chat was over. Neat! I got a question answered!
twohole
Who? Are they baseball players?
No. No, that does not even get the conversation started.
biasisrelitive
even with arroyo they might not have enough
Sean
Minimum 3 top 100 pieces?
prich
Idk why you think these teams look at like MLB pipeline rankings lol. There are many guys on Callis’s list that most teams wouldn’t rank as high. Marlins will be looking for some immeadiate talent in return, like maybe a 24> player who is hitting well in maybe AA. I see players that aren’t on the list, who others think can be all star players. Want an example? Rhys Hoskins, look him up
norcalblue
Yelich is a premium talent who would attract considerable interest.
Still, it is hard for me to see why Miami would want to deal Yelich unless he were packaged with Stanton in an effort to clear out financial obligations. In that context, I believe Stanton’s contract is such a liability that even including Yelich makes that a difficult deal for most teams.
The Dodgers could be interested and they are one of the very organizations that could handle Stanton’s contract. While I doubt they would include Alvarez, Buehler, Bellinger or Urias in any deal the rest of their prospects would be available. In addition, I could see some of the young, controllable talent (Puig, Pederson, Barnes, Taylor) being included.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
That does not make very much sense. The Dodgers management isn’t taking on that contract and adding more control cost controlled talent to the package. It’s the very situation that led them into this mess. I don’t see it happening. If Loria is simply trying to sell Yelich makes sense to strip and reload the farm. It appears to be another fire sale to strip it to bare bones minus Stanton. Once stripped it’d be easier to sell.
Caseys Partner
Alvarez, Buehler and Puig for Stanton and Yelich.
The Dodgers would keep Pedersen as a fourth outfielder.
strostro
Not even close to enough
twohole
The Cardinals have the chips to get this done. Reyes, Perez, Kelly, Weaver, Flaherty, Sierra, and more. I don’t think they have the stomach for it. I hope I’m wrong.
kbarr888
Cards need a bigger bat than Yelich. They need a Stanton type bat, but won’t pay for it.
Stanton in RF….Picotty at 1B ….Carpenter back to 3B
Fowler
Carpenter
Piscotty
Stanton
Molina
Diaz
DeJong
Pham / Gyorko
Pitcher
bleacherbum
Fowler would have to be included in a possible Stanton deal to help offset some of money, Stanton’s contract becomes more stomach-able if Fowlers can be exchanged to wipe a bit of it away.
kbarr888
Doubt that the Marlins would want Fowler. They’re going to want young talent, like Sierra or Bader, plus pitching.
If the Cards trade Fowler in the Stanton deal, who plays CF? Grichuk? Pham? Sierra still young for everyday CF….
bleacherbum
Yeah I doubt the Marlins would want Fowler either but if it meant unloading Stanton’s contract onto St. Louis’s books then they should want him. He will provide value still, it wouldn’t be a sunken cost. He will also hit for a way higher average than Stanton and give you the ability to play any of the 3 outfield spots at a fraction of the cost when compared to Stanton.
bleacherbum
Grichuck would assume CF duties if Fowler was included in a Stanton deal.
thegreatcerealfamine
Three word on Fowler..No Trade Clause!
biasisrelitive
yeah it would take most of those guys to get him but they need a star to bost them
vtadave
Wouldn’t mind the Dodgers checking in on Ozuna, as they need another RH hitter. Something like Yadier Alvarez, Joc Pederson, and say another pitcher like Brock Stewart.
notagain27
Minnesota not a fit, they need pitching.
biasisrelitive
agreed they aren’t an of away from a long playoff run
formerlyz
Yelich had a 2 week stretch where he struggled. He always turns it on around this time, which he did already start. Yelich will be where he usually is, if not better than usual with the career best K rate, and added power.
As a Marlins fan, neither Yelich nor Realmuto should be moved unless its for something crazy, meaning several top prospects/young pieces under control. Ozuna is a different story since they won’t sign him, but they’ll definitely screw that deal up. I’d pretty much be willing to move anyone not named Stanton, Yelich or Realmuto; maybe Hech into that mix as well.
kbarr888
Marlins may have to move Stanton…..or not be able to sell the team. He’s awesome, but his contract looks questionable. If he stays healthy (and can not swing at that “low & away slider”….ugh..)….and can hit 35 – 45 dingers every year, it’s fine. If not, new buyers will balk at the commitment.
Stanton has a Full No-Trade Clause, too.
formerlyz
If he stays healthy, he opts out, and it was a super team friendly contract. If he for some reason doesn’t opt out, and he stays healthy, it’s not a terrible contract. It’s only bad b/c it’s the Marlins, which is a moot point if Loria actually sells the team. I’m sick of people acting like the Marlins have Pujols deal on their hands right now, and like Stanton is in his mid 30s. Dude just turned 27
bleacherbum
Stanton would be an idiot to opt-out of that deal. No way any other team would come close to matching that if he became a free agent so opt-ing out would be a horrible idea for him.
Caseys Partner
You need to look at Stanton’s contract. It was obscenely backloaded behind the opt-out.
Stanton will not opt-out.
formerlyz
He has 3 years/$77 million left on his deal. If he opts in, it’s another 7/$218 million. Stanton at that price in today’s free agent market makes sense. He only has to put up between 3 and 4 WAR to justify it, assuming you value WAR/$ between 7 and 8 million…
and for the Marlins he is even more important as the face of the franchise, and the only actual player they’ve ever actually at least appeared to try to keep, and build around. He is a necessity b/c of the feeling towards ownership around here. If you’ve ever been to baseball games in south florida, it couldn’t be more obvious how important it was to sign him. Unfortunately, they didn’t do anything else, amd the other face of the framchise tragically died, putting them in this position now
7 years/$218 million would definitely be beaten on the open market in 3 years from now, if he stays healthy, which I expect him to b/c his injuries have all been freak accidents. If he stays healthy this year, he’ll be a monster again. It’s ridiculous to talk about it as some albatross when the guy performs when he is on the field.
kbarr888
I hope you’re right about him. Most injuies have been freak accidents, but he had a knee issue a coule years back….and the hamstring last August wasn’t a freak accident.
I’m a Marlins gan, but would love to see what Stanton would do if he played in Colorado, Philly, Cincy, or Milwaukee (all serious hitters parks….lol)
formerlyz
I was at that game. The hamstring issue was absolutely a freak accident. The way he ran there…he overdid it, and it was obvious he lost his balance. I knew he was hurt when it happened. He had a similar injury in his 1st year, actually, but going into 1st
Caseys Partner
I don’t know what you’re babbling about, but Stanton has ten years plus an option with a $10 million buyout for year eleven left.
Ten years and $295 million guaranteed.
formerlyz
He has an opt out after 3 more years….
Caseys Partner
OK, so Stanton would be a free agent the same winter as Mike Trout.
Stanton would have turned 31 before the Winter meetings.
Caseys Partner
Stanton is 28 in November.
His contract ends when he’s 37 and he gets another $10 million to end it there.
He’s always injured. In his twenties.
thegreatcerealfamine
Exactly,plus the guy finds his way to the DL,freakish or not. Tulo says hey!
kbarr888
LOL……. I wasn’t at the game but I was watching it on TV…. so I got to see the replays. The fact that he was trying to stretch it into a double when he got hurt…… should be enough to know there’s nothing freaky about that.
Getting hit in the face with a fastball is a freak thing.
Breaking your hamate bone swinging a bat is a freak thing.
Pulling your hamstring cuz you’re trying to stretch a single into a double is pushing your body beyond its limitation. The fact that he stumbled before he got there is also something that’s on him… not any freak of nature.
He would have come back after the hamstring injury if the Marlins had a halfway decent team and were trying to get in the playoffs… but why risk it when there’s nothing at stake.
biasisrelitive
he would be hard to deal not many teams have what it takes to get him and are close to contending with a need in the outfield. who are the suiters? NYY Dodger’s, cards, Astros????
kbarr888
Cardinals need that power bat badly………but are probably afraid of the $$$………..They have the money, but Mo is pretty tight
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
He has a full NTC, so it’s not necessarily which teams are interested but who he is interested in.
kbarr888
Stanton has a Full No-Trade Clause.
Wainofan
Kelly, weaver, grichuk, and Sierra, bader or Gomber for yelich. All are good prospects and all are currently blocked in cards org. We are more than yelich away from competing but then I could see them flipping Lynn and oh at deadline to restock prospects we just traded then adding another piece in offseason, that plus coaching change and cards are right there again.
kbarr888
Why do the Marlins want Kelly when they have Reamuto???
Makes no sense whatsoever
bleacherbum
Because they will probably trade Realmuto as well and get another nice haul. Kelly would be the immediate replacement.
formerlyz
Weaver, Bader, another arm, and a low end guy for Ozuna?
bringoutthegimp
Stanton in a any trade package? The Marlins would have to eat a whole lot of $$$ they owe him. No sane owner would go there!!!
bbatardo
Doesn’t make much sense to trade him with the amount of years and reasonable salary he has left. Ozuna makes more sense since he isn’t a long term piece.
Dookie Howser, MD
They can get more value in return for Yelich, though, because of the extra years at a reasonable price.
bleacherbum
Yeah way more value. We’re talking about a guy who Jim Leyland, future Hall of Fame manager decided to bat 3rd in a lineup with the likes of Arenado, Posey, McCutchen, Kinsler, Jones, Goldschmidt, etc.
No way they attach him to another player in a trade. Trading him by himself will return extreme value.
DannyQ3913
Phillies drafted his clone Moniak last year. Package him & others to get Yelich. Still young an affordable
Caseys Partner
NO.
Bryce Harper.
HE is coming. Bear the cross and wait.
thegreatcerealfamine
If he was Harper he’d be in the bigs!
bleacherbum
I think he would be a really nice fit in Texas, batting in the middle of that lineup for the next 5 years with Odor and Mazara. They still have a couple interesting prospects left even after the Lucroy, Jeffress and Beltran acquisitions. Maybe the dangle a few of them and see if Miami is interested.
Caseys Partner
Joey Gallo and those prospects might interest the Marlins.
bleacherbum
It would cost Texas 2 top 100 prospects in Tavares and Mendez plus Profar and a low level prospect