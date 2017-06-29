Trade Chatter: A’s, Giants, Yankees, McCutchen, Avila, Dodgers

Though Sonny Gray has garnered most of the headlines in Athletics trade rumors, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle writes that Jed Lowrie, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson are all drawing interest as well. The A’s are hoping to move Lowrie to clear a spot for prospect Franklin Barreto to play in the Majors on a full-time basis, she notes. Barreto is currently getting at-bats, but Oakland also has Marcus Semien on the mend and returning perhaps in a week or more. Doolittle and Madson are both in the midst of strong seasons, although the injury-prone Doolittle has been limited to 14 2/3 innings. Madson, meanwhile, looks even better than he did in his 2015 comeback; he’s averaging 9.8 K/9 against 1.9 BB/9 with a 54.4 percent ground-ball rate, leading to a 2.35 ERA. Of course, he’s also earning $7.5MM this year and next, and his contract calls for incentives for finishing games, which could make the price even more steep. The Rangers, Cubs, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Braves and Astros have all been scouting Oakland recently, according to Slusser.
- The Giants aren’t looking to rebuild so much as they’re looking to reload, president Larry Baer tells Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area. Baer acknowledged that the 2017 campaign hasn’t been anything close to what the organization had hoped, but he also indicated that even if the front office moves some veterans this summer, the ultimate goal will be to return to contention in 2018. “Directionally it’s, ‘How can we get right back there in 2018,” said Baer. “It’s not how can we get right back there in 2022 or 2021.” Pavlovic notes that it’s possible the Giants could try to trade Johnny Cueto and still re-sign him this winter if he exercises his opt-out clause with a new team, and Baer wouldn’t rule out that possibility, simply stating that it was “possible” but declining to speculate too heavily.
- The Yankees are looking for bullpen help “right now,” writes FanRag’s Jon Heyman as part of his weekly American League Notes column. The duo of Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances is formidable in the late innings, but the recent struggles of Tyler Clippard and others have GM Brian Cashman on the lookout. Cashman told Heyman that the Yankees aren’t looking for a first baseman at the moment, though recent injury news regarding Tyler Austin and Greg Bird, of course, could change that line of thinking in a hurry.
- There’s been no serious talk between the Pirates and other clubs regarding Andrew McCutchen just yet, reports MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Part of the reason for that is the parity that exists in Wild Card races, as many teams that could eventually add some veteran pieces remain uncertain that they’ll be in the hunt a month from now.
- Also via Morosi, Tigers catcher Alex Avila is “on the radar” of the Cubs and the Blue Jays. Avila has had a staggering turnaround in his return to Detroit, hitting a ridiculous .315/.431/.586 with 11 homers while earning just a $2MM salary on a one-year deal. While many fans are understandably skeptical of Avila’s turnaround, I’ll point out that Avila’s 57 percent hard-hit rate leads all players with at least 190 plate appearances, and he entered play Thursday tied with teammate J.D. Martinez for the third-highest average exit velocity in baseball (93.7 mph), trailing only Aaron Judge and Miguel Sano. Avila has always had a massive walk rate, as well, and that’s been the case once again in 2017 (16.4 percent). There’s some regression coming, of course, as even with his batted-ball profile he’s probably not going to sustain a .426 BABIP.
- One more from Morosi, who notes that the Dodgers’ primary focus remains on starting pitching at this time. They’re considering controllable options rather than rental pieces, with Morosi linking Los Angeles to the the Tigers’ Justin Verlander, the Athletics’ Sonny Gray, the White Sox’ Jose Quintana and the Pirates’ Gerrit Cole.
- For those still looking for more trade-related content to peruse, Heyman penned a column highlighting nearly 100 possible trade candidates, ranging from valuable-but-unlikely-to-move names (e.g. Josh Donaldson, Gerrit Cole) to bad contracts that current teams would like to escape in a potential salary dump (e.g. Junichi Tazawa, Matt Cain). There are some quotes from scouts, general managers and other league execs mixed in throughout.
MB923
A’s got a trio of guys the Yankees could use – Gray, Madson and Alonso. If your Cashman do you make a blockbuster deal. Wonder what the A’s would ask for in return. Frazier, Sheffield, + others?
rycm131
Can’t Imagazine anything close
To that unless you’re an A’s fan
MB923
I’m a Yankee fan, but the A’s are going to ask a lot for Gray. Add in Alonso (even though he he’s only for a half year and Ryan Madison controlled for 1.5 years) and it may take something big. What would you suggest the Yankees give up?
rycm131
Not sure, but the GM’s aren’t dumb. Alonso has been terrible for his career until this year and can’t be trusted.
Madison can retire at anytime and no one would be surprised and Gray was a top prospect 2-3 years ago, but is now equivalent to when Jake Peavy was traded from the Padres.
Breezy
No price on a player, prospect wise, is too steep anymore.
JP8
I would look at Miami for trades since Loria is too cheap to pay arbitration contracts
baberuthbomber8
Alonso in Yankee Stadium would be interesting.
Gray could be somewhat costly but not at the level he was 1 or 2 years ago.
Madison would be an interesting piece…
Wonder if NY would try and deal Clippard back to Oakland, with some prospects.
Don’t think they could get Frazier but they would ask.
pplama
stop reading bleacher report
MB923
I don’t read Bleacher Report.
rkumar
The A’s would at least ask for Frazier+ in a deal for Gray ALONE, so it could take that and more for all 3
AngelsintheTroutfield
Yankees and Halos matchup for a trade? I know they say they aren’t looking for a 1B but Cron and Norris or Hernandez seem like decent value options for the Yanks. Not sure what the Halos could get but I’d expect a couple of 8-15 organizational prospect.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Maybe Wade or, more optimistically Adams OR Fowler, and some far off A ball guys
bencole
For what? For one of those guys?
AngelsintheTroutfield
Both. Before you go crazy consider the deals for Clippard, Abad, and Duke last yr. All were for prospects in that range and none were accompanied by a solid controlled 1B option not were they closer options. Hell, look at that overpay for a Melancon rental. That’s nowhere as bad and you’re getting more for your buck. Another slightly less like comp is Beltran for Tate. Pure rental and he got a 10-15 org guy
pplama
Not gonna be fowler. Ouch
RyÅn W Krol
What would the point of that be when the Angels are only 3 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the top WC spot? They’re only a game out of the second spot. If they trade Cron it’s going to have to be to a team out of the race, likely an NL team. And I don’t know what they’d get for Cron. They should’ve dealt him in the offseason for pitching when they had the chance. The Yankees need help as well and are probably better off keeping someone like Adams around to bolster their pitching staff without trading the farm. Trading with the Angels would almost be like trading within their own division.
scromer007
I know they usually don’t make trades within the division but I’m pretty sure Brad Brach is gonna get dealt from the Orioles he would fit well in that 7th inning slot for the Yankees. Yes I’m an O’s fan and from what I’ve read they say he will demand a pretty decent prospect because of the amount of team control he has left. Any Yankee fans have any suggestion on what they would give for a guy like brach if it became a reality?
cxcx
What “amount of team control?” He has only one more season of arbitration remaining.
scromer007
Yes my bad you are correct I looked at it wrong
cplovespie
Justin Verlander, Justin Wilson, J.D Martinez + cash (at least half of remaining contract) for Alex Verdugo, Willie Calhoun, Pedro Baez
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Oh boy you must be a Dodgers fan. I’m a Dodgers fan and know that has no chance happening on either side. That’s so Dodgers centric and makes little sense.
bencole
This is one of the silliest trade proposals I’ve ever seen. Verlander alone would probably cost this (although in fairness he’s not worth it). You want to add in Wilson and Martinez? You’re giving up twice that fircthst package at least.
bencole
*for that package
reneaguerra
If you think he’s not worth it, do you think Friedman & company are going weaken their team? 2 things that stand out here are they are not trading Baez & his era of close to 1 & Verlander is owed 56 million + 2 months of salary. I can see Verdugo & Calhoun (2 big time bats) for Verlander happening, as the Dodgers are one of the few teams not scared of that contract.
TheGreatTwigog
Not gonna happen, especially if the tigers r paying half the contract
Codybellingersgrandma
What about verlander for Cody bellinger?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
We’ve gone over this in the winter time Mrs. Bellinger’s grandma lol.
biasisrelitive
oh let’s go back to the Bellinger for a 2b debate those comment sections are 500 comments long!!
Peter Banko
I wish the Pirates would get rid of Cutch. Nutting is a loser. I laid off 1000 people in the past month.
Donnie B
Phillies can trade Tommy Joseph, Hellickson, Andres Blanco, Benoit and Pat Neshek and Cash to the Yankees for Holder, Torreyes and Fowler.
or with Trea turner out w/ a broken wrist – They can trade Galvis, Benoit, Blanco and Neshek to the NATS for Taylor, Goodwin and Difo.
Or to make it really interesting….
To the White Sox: Joseph / Herrera / Rupp / Neris / Eickhoff / Morgan
To the Phillies: Quintana / Robertson and Frazier.w/ CWS eating ZERO dollars.
Angels to go after WC hard… add Rupp, Hendrick, Hellickson and Benoit/Neshek.
For what return? (One of Tropeano, Heaney or Richards) + Marte
Priggs89
That trade makes absolutely 0 sense for the White Sox. Try starting with at least one of Crawford/Moniak/Alfaro and going from there…
They aren’t looking for salary dumps. They’re willing to eat money to get better prospects back, so needing to eat ZERO dollars isn’t much of a benefit…
Donnie B
The White Sox aren’t that far away from contending… they have a great farm system and will be looking to get MLB ready players back… CWS have no need for Crawford, they have Anderson… unless Anderson was included in the deal. Alfaro isn’t going anywhere.. Moniak is too far away for the ChiSox to want him included…
Quintana is the only real player worth having, as Frazier is a pure 2-3 month rental (and an expensive bad one at that) – and Robertson is way overpaid and will be a FA after the 2018 season. And yeah. Money DOES count for the ChiSox to shed.
The only reason Philly can even offer such a package is because they are the team that has all the $$ off the books, and will be spenders in the FA market this off-season and next. Adding Quintana and Robertson gives them 2 pieces needed for 2018 – plus they sign either one of Cueto/Arrieta/Cobb and OF JD Martinez and a couple relievers.. Then in 2019 they sign Machado and a big time closer (plus relievers if needed) to finish the rebuild.
The White Sox can be looking at the same type of progress with less money spent.
It makes all the sense in the world… No one else is willing to give up 6 starters for Quintana, Robertson and Frazier.. Because no one else can.
xabial
Clippard has been a dumpster fire lately.
What happened Clippard? You used to be one of our most consistent relievers
Jack Johnson
I Would Like To See The Steinbrenner Brothers & Brian Cashman Give The New York Yankees A Boost By Making Trades For Johnny Cueto,Nick Hundley,Addison Reed,Miguel Cabrera & Justin Wilson.
BaseballFuries
Capital!
Codybellingersgrandma
And Cody bellinger!
Donnie B
and never forget Mike Trout too!