Trade Chatter: Pitching Market, Nats, Quintana, Rangers, Rox, A’s

The market for starting pitchers has more question marks than certainties this summer, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports observes. Rosenthal runs down a number of potentially available arms, noting that injuries and/or significant contracts make many of them tough sells. Regarding Zack Greinke, Rosenthal notes that while his contract always made an in-season trade seem like a long shot, the fact that the D-backs are contending and are in current possession of a Wild Card spot all but eliminates the possibility that he’ll be traded this summer.
With the draft out of the way, trade talk should slowly begin to heat up in the coming weeks. Here are a few more items of potential interest…
- FanRag’s Jon Heyman runs down a number of possible needs on clubs that are in contention, beginning with the Nationals. While there’s been much made of the team’s obvious need for bullpen help, Heyman suggests that the Nats won’t simply acquire a closer and consider their relief corps to be fixed. “We don’t need just one big reliever, we need two,” a Nationals source tells Heyman. One potentially available name on which the Nationals don’t appear to be especially keen, however, is closer A.J. Ramos of the division-rival Marlins. Heyman reports in his weekly National League roundup that Ramos is a ways down Washington’s list of potential targets.
- On the American League side, Heyman focuses on the White Sox, who have quite a few interesting trade pieces, as recently examined by MLBTR’s Jeff Todd. He suggests that there are indications the Sox do intend to move lefty Jose Quintana this summer — and they don’t think they’ll need to accept a sub-par return despite his struggles so far. There’s some “belief” that Chicago could be hoping to draw interest in Quintana from the Dodgers, Heyman notes in the N.L. post. Meanwhile, the organization isn’t as interested in fielding offers for first baseman Jose Abreu, per the report.
- Prior to trading designating Sam Dyson for assignment and trading him to the Giants, the Rangers also gave consideration to cutting right-hander Jeremy Jeffress loose, Heyman writes. However, Texas deemed Jeffress more likely to rebound from his struggles and kept him on the roster. I’d imagine that as was the case with Dyson, Jeffress would draw trade interest elsewhere based on his track record and 2016 success.
- Nick Groke of the Denver Post fielded some Rockies trade questions in his latest chat with readers, noting that there’s virtually no chance that the Rockies would even consider moving top shortstop prospect Brendan Rodgers this summer. Groke does, however, feel that outfielder Raimel Tapia is a plausible trade chip. The 23-year-old outfielder entered the season widely ranked among baseball’s top 100 prospects and is hitting .286/.375/.357 through a small sample of 32 plate appearances in a limited role.
- With the Athletics progressing into a youth movement, John Hickey of the San Jose Mercury News writes that top infield prospect Franklin Barreto likely isn’t far from getting his first big league promotion, though Hickey suggests that in order to create playing time for Barreto, Oakland would first have to trade Jed Lowrie. Hickey also notes that the A’s feel confident that Trevor Plouffe, who was designated for assignment yesterday to clear a spot for top third base prospect Matt Chapman, will catch on with another club. It’s not clear, though, if the A’s expect to trade him or are preparing to release the 31-year-old.
dodgerfan711
Dodgers have held on to their prospects for much better pitchers than Quintanna. White sox are never going to have their asking price for Q met. They supposed wanted the same package Sale got
chitown311
White Sox can restock their entire farm system from trades this deadline, from guys like Frazier, Quintana, Melky, Robertson, Nate Jones, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland. In addition to the hauls they got for Sale and Eaton, White Sox will be set for years to come
BAINES03
Frazier and Holland “might” net a low level lottery ticket. Jones, melky and Gonzalez won’t net diddly doo.
The only real chips are Quintana & Robertson (with maybe Swarzak or Kahnle as sweeteners).
rocky7
Eaton was a HUGE overpay and all teams are aware of that at this point.
Gonzalez and Holland are 5’s at best and won’t command much in return, who wants Jones, and Frazier is having another terrible year. Melky well is Melky but won’t garnish much. Robertson and Quintana ARE the best bets for return but as usual you Sox fans are way over valuing the Q resume….a .500 lefty pitcher. Yeh, we’ve heard all about his ability to be controlled for the next several years and the team friendly contract. Bottom line is he’s not a winner!
The White Sox will not re-stock their entire farm system this year or any year as there are other teams out there probably selling or haven’t you heard that as yet?
JDGoat
It wasn’t a huge overpay lol. Giolito was trending down and Washington sold high him.
alexgordonbeckham
Any team that would give up what the Sox want would have to believe that these first 3 months are a low point and he will pitch like he has the previous 5 season from a trade for through the remainder of a deal.
wkkortas
As long as the A’s are in thrall of Billy Beane, the A’s shouldn’t be talking about “movements” as much as they should be saying “treadmill”.
gocincy
I interpreted that as Billy Beane is working on a bowel movement, not a youth movement
AngelsintheTroutfield
Wonder what the asking price on Tapia would be. High leverage reliever? Would Dahl be available too?
Rocketride
The Dodgers will not give up any blue chip prospects for Q. He isn’t worth it. Yes he had has a decent career. But this year he is mediocre and that is all that matters.
rocky7
You’re right….Quintana is WAY over valued by the While Sox fans who are going and praying they can get another stupid payout from a team like the Nationals did with Eaton.
julyn82001
A’s looking good…
GarryHarris
The A’s minor league affiliated appear to be stocked with good players. I can see them coming on the scene suddenly in the next season or two.
JDGoat
I wouldn’t mind lowrie at second since Travis’ injury is making his season look uncertain.