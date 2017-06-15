The Red Sox announced on Thursday that right-hander Tyler Thornburg will undergo surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Thornburg, who has yet to pitch this year due to ongoing shoulder troubles, will miss the entire season. The team expects him to be ready for the 2018 season.
Boston acquired the 28-year-old Thornburg this offseason on the heels of an excellent 2016 campaign, hoping that he could help to serve as a bridge from the rotation to closer Craig Kimbrel. However, for the second consecutive offseason, Boston’s top bullpen addition will be unable to contribute to the club due to injury. (Carson Smith underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has yet to take the hill for the BoSox, either.) The trade looks decidedly lopsided at this point, as Boston sent third baseman Travis Shaw and prospects Mauricio Dubon, Josh Pennington and Yeison Coca to Milwaukee in return.
Of course, thoracic outlet syndrome was entirely unforeseeable, and based on Thornburg’s 2016 success, the Red Sox had every reason to be interested in the breakout righty. Last year, Thornburg tossed 67 innings of 2.15 ERA ball while averaging 12.1 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 with a 32.4 percent ground-ball rate. The former starter also saw his fastball velocity jump to an average of 94.1 mph, and his 12.1 percent swinging-strike rate was comfortably above average among big league relievers. On top of that, Thornburg entered the 2017 season with just over three years of service time, giving Boston three more years of control over the righty before free agency.
The Sox will have another two years to try to recoup some value from the swap, though there’s no guarantee that Thornburg will simply bounce back to his former self. While some pitchers, such as Chris Young and Jaime Garcia, have come back and enjoyed success following the operation, more recent cases such as Phil Hughes and Matt Harvey have struggled upon returning from the same procedure.
Even without Thornburg contributing, however, Boston’s bullpen has been a strength in 2017. Red Sox relievers have the second-best ERA and FIP of any team in the Majors, and their xFIP ranks fourth among big league clubs. Craig Kimbrel has not only bounced back after a down season (by his standards) in 2016 — he’s turned in the best year of his remarkable career to date. Joe Kelly, meanwhile, is sporting a 1.27 ERA, and Matt Barnes has emerged as a reliable setup arm as well. In fact, the Red Sox have eight relievers that have totaled 10 or more innings in 2017, and all but one (rookie Ben Taylor) has turned in an ERA of 3.77 or better.
Comments
Austin0723
Thanks for trading Travis I love Pablo so much better
Michael Birks
No big deal, the bullpen has been fine for the most part, I think I read today that they haven’t given up a run and 22 innings, Kelly is more than capable of being set up man plus Carson Smith could be on the immediate horizon
mikedickinson
Yes but Shaw would be a great option at third right now…
Michael Birks
100% agree on Shaw
Jacob Greenia
Cue Dombrowski’s excuses!
PBABowler27
The only Dombrowski “excuse” here is that pitchers get hurt all the time. It has 0% to do with Dombrowski. Sure, the trade looks bad. But anytime a player gets lost for the season, it’ll look bad regardless of who was traded away.
acarneglia
I love how you all blame Dombrowski for something he can’t control
WFG1
BoSox medical staff sucks in their evaluations under Dombro and also he should’ve given Pomeranz back to SD when MLB gave him the chance.
ghostoforsillo
They could’ve done that, but that would’ve taken place after the trade deadline. Not to mention, Espinoza’s elbow has given him issues this year.
Chebert
Because Dombrowski has done such a great job with this roster? Price. Pomeranz. Smith. Thornburg. And the farm system… not much there any more. I don’t don’t what you would call it, but “good management” doesn’t fit.
ScottCarriere
Make sure you carefully avoid mentioning positives… Sale, Young, Kimbrel…….and as stated above no one can foresee injuries, but it’s really easy to criticize in hindsight.
mcase7187
Wow DD can not put together a bullpen for the life of him just look at what he did in Detroit they never had a bullpen
metseventually
Wow. TOS is becoming the new TJS.
Nick Ottino
Carson Smith made his debut for the Red Sox last season.