White Sox Claim Alen Hanson

The White Sox have claimed infielder Alen Hanson off waivers from the Pirates, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network and FOX Sports (via Twitter). Pittsburgh placed the former top prospect on waivers last week.
Once one of baseball’s top overall prospects, Hanson’s production trailed off upon reaching Triple-A. That didn’t prevent him from reaching the Majors, but he hasn’t performed well there, either, hitting a combined .205/.239/.261 in 92 plate appearances between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The bulk of his time in the field as a big leaguer has come at second base, though defensive metrics such as Ultimate Zone Rating and Defensive Runs Saved don’t paint a favorable picture. Hanson is out of minor league options, so if the White Sox wish to send him down at any point, they’ll have to once again expose him to waivers.
Comments
greg91305
They had their eye on Hanson for years. He was once rumored in an Alex Rios deal with Pittsburgh.
Aaron Sapoznik
Yeah, I suppose the White Sox having to settle for Leury Garcia back in the 2013 Alex Rios trade with the Texas Rangers worked out a little better for them, at least this season. Plus, they still got Hanson at the cost of a waiver claim! lol.
Aaron Sapoznik
A “poor man’s” version of former top White Sox 2B prospect Micah Johnson. At least Johnson could hit AAA pitching (for a time) and his career was derailed mostly as the result of injuries, particularly the chronic one from a surgically repaired elbow that limited his ability to throw.