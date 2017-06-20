Yangervis Solarte Headed For DL Due To Strained Oblique

The Padres announced to reporters prior to tonight’s game that infielder Yangervis Solarte was scratched from the lineup due to a strained left oblique muscle (Twitter links via Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune). He’ll be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to the injury, according to Lin.
There’s been no announcement of a timeline just yet, but oblique strains can often sideline a player for a month or more, which would be an obvious blow to Solarte’s trade stock. Signed through the 2018 season with a pair of club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Solarte stands out as an obvious trade candidate for the rebuilding Padres. After a slow start to the season, he’s been on a tear over the past month, hitting .337/.427/.589 with seven homers across his past 25 games. That incredible run has boosted Solarte’s season line to a very solid .268/.349/.425.
The versatile Solarte is capable of playing both second and third base, though he’s served as San Diego’s everyday second baseman thus far in 2017. The Padres have a number of players to whom they could turn in his absence; both Jose Pirela and Chase d’Arnaud are on the 25-man roster at the moment and have plenty of experience at second base. In Triple-A, the recently-optioned Ryan Schimpf has mashed at a .273/.314/.636 clip in eight games since being sent down. And fellow infielder Carlos Asuaje, who got off to a slow start, has raked at a .307/.430/.480 pace over his past 21 Triple-A contests.
petersdylan36
Wouldn’t mind seeing an extended look at Asuaje. I get the Schimpf will likely get the call but we know what we can expect out of him. Let’s see what Asuaje can do.
CNichols
Agreed.
I tend to think Asuaje is just going to be an bench/utility type player, but at this point its pretty apparent that Schimpf is not going to generate any trade value so they might as well give those starts at 2nd to Asuaje and hope he ends up surprising.
petersdylan36
padresfan
This is horrible news
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
So howd it happen? Hopefully it isnt too serious