Yankees Halt Greg Bird’s Rehab Assignment, Place CC Sabathia On DL

The Yankees have “pulled the plug” on the rehabilitation efforts of first baseman Greg Bird, GM Brian Cashman tells Erik Boland of Newsday. New York has now announced that move, while also placing lefty CC Sabathia on the 10-day DL — as had been expected — and optioning righty Ronald Herrera.
Heading up to the active roster are righties Luis Cessa and Domingo German. The former will enter the rotation for at least one start, Boland tweets.
Bird, 24, raised expectations with a thrilling debut in 2015, then missed all of last year after shoulder surgery. Hopes were high that he’d lock down the first base job in the Bronx, but he struggled before hitting the DL with a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Now, a setback has Bird heading to visit with team doctor Christopher Ahmad tomorrow. Per Cashman, Bird reports that his “leg isn’t feeling right and not functioning right.” That has been reflected in his numbers; through six games at Triple-A, he’s slashing just .143/.357/.238 — with seven walks against just three strikeouts but also only three hits in 28 plate appearances.
With Bird’s outlook in question and Chris Carter struggling in his stead, New York is facing some questions at first base. But Carter has hit much better of late — .263/.333/.447 since the calendar flipped to June — and it stands to reason that the organization will have a variety of options at the trade deadline. Finding a left-handed bat would seem to make the most sense.
Comments
LouMickeyJeter
Uh Tyler Austin?
Michael Birks
Can’t Holiday man first base?
yanks02026
Yankees should trade for Eric hosmer
Eileenyy9
yes. agree and throw in Moooosssee at 3rd
mikep
For a rental? That’s a joke
yanks02026
How is trading for a rental a joke? Hosmer is a good 1B and can help this team alot more then Carter can.
mike156
NOOOOOOO.
Julie Billups
No…..disagree. KC needs to get at least one of them. And Eric doesn’t like cabs…..lol
tenman85
Yankees will need to do something. Give Austin a shot or trade for someone. Carter isn’t going to cut it at the plate and his defense isn’t much better.
braves25
The Yankees should stand pat until mid July when Freeman comes back. Make a move for Matt Adams and Jaime Garcia or Adams and Teheran. Give the Yankees a LH 1st baseman that can continue his power surge and a SP to sure up the rotation and give them more depth!
jbaker3170
Who would NY trade though??
padresfan
Carter
thegreatcerealfamine
Lol
thegreatcerealfamine
NFW!
ReverieDays
Bird halted his offense all season.
thegreatcerealfamine
Hahaha..fmf
ExileInLA
The Mets will probably give up Duda for peanuts once they accept that 2017 is gone and bring up Rosario and Smith.
Duda hitting with that short RF porch could be scary…
metseventually
Duda for Mateo.
bastros88
that’s a bigger joke than the mets training staff
thegreatcerealfamine
Just stop the trolling..please!
Kolukonu
Call up Tyler Austin. Give him a chance. Anyone is better than HR-or-Strikeout Carter.
padreforlife
Yonder Alonso
Julie Billups
Not Hosmer…..he’s needed in KC
BSPORT
Austin should be first sensible choice platoon with Carter. The farm system has plenty of position players, they need pitching help.