Yankees Place Matt Holliday On DL, Outright Chris Carter

The Yankees have announced a series of roster moves. Veteran DH Matt Holliday will go on the 10-day DL with an illness, with the club seemingly still working to determine how to treat it, while veteran first baseman Chris Carter has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A.

New York has also announced that it selected the contract of third baseman Miguel Andujar. (That move was first reported by Craig Mish of Sirius XM, on Twitter.) The 22-year-old had just earned a promotion to the highest level of the minors after hitting a robust .312/.342/.494 to open the year at Double-A.