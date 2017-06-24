Yankees Sign First-Rounder Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees have announced the signing of first-round pick Clarke Schmidt. He’ll receive a $2,184,300 bonus, per Jack Curry of YES Network (via Twitter), falling well below the $3,458,600 slot value of the 16th overall selection.

Much of the savings from that selection will go toward second-round choice Matt Sauer, whose signing was also announced. As MLBTR’s Steve Adams recently reported, Sauer will receive a well-over-slot $2.5MM bonus. Likewise, the Bronx Bombers paid extra for third-round pick Trevor Stephan, fourth-rounder Canaan Smith, and seventh-round choice Dalton Higgins, per the MLB.com signings tracker.

In Schmidt, the Yanks have added a quality righty out of the University of South Carolina. Though his stock fell when he required Tommy John surgery earlier this year, that has not proven a major barrier to other young draftees and perhaps gave the Yankees a chance to achieve some added value with their overall draft pool.

Schmidt mostly drew top-50 grades in pre-draft rankings, including those of MLB.com and Fangraphs, while ESPN.com’s Keith Law was less bullish (ranking him 74th) due to questions about mechanics (and the potentially related UCL tear). The Baseball America team was highest on Schmidt, rating him the 32nd-best prospect available, crediting him with two useful fastballs, a quality slider, and a promising change that made him a rising prospect before the injury.