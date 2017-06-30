Yankees To Promote Clint Frazier

The Yankees will promote top outfield prospect Clint Frazier in time for tomorrow’s game. Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times first caught wind of the news (Twitter link), with George A. King III of the New York Post reporting on Twitter that Frazier is indeed en route.
New York has engaged in a flurry of moves involving intriguing young players of late. It had seemed Gleyber Torres might earn a mid-season call-up, but he ended up suffering a season-ending injury. Miguel Andujar had a stellar debut, but was optioned back immediately thereafter. Then, Dustin Fowler came to the Bronx only to suffer a stunning, season-ending injury of his own, leading both to the return of Andujar and this latest promotion.
Now, it’s Frazier’s turn. Like Torres, he came to the Yanks last summer as the team engineered big returns for relief aces Andrew Miller (the deal that brought Frazier) and Aroldis Chapman. While the club will need to wait to see what it has in the elite infield prospect, Frazier is now set to debut.
Expectations were and are quite high for the 22-year-old. Selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2013 draft, he has rated as a consensus top-fifty prospect since his first showing as a professional.
But Frazier had only just cracked Triple-A when he changed organizations — he then moved over to New York’s top affiliate — and success did not come right away. In his 108 plate appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Frazier posted a .228/.278/.396 batting line with thirty strikeouts.
The talent has expressed itself anew in 2017, however. Over 319 plate appearances, again at Triple-A, Frazier carries a .257/.345/.474 slash line with a dozen long balls. He has also restored the plate-discipline numbers hecarried previously in his minor-league career, with a 21.3% strikeout rate and 11.6% walk rate on the year.
With Aaron Hicks on the 10-day DL and Fowler hitting the shelf for the rest of the season, the Yankees will now get their first look at Frazier at the game’s highest level. An active roster opening will be needed — perhaps leading to another debate over Andujar and beleaguered first baseman Chris Carter. And a 40-man spot will as well, though that can presumably be found by making a 60-day DL placement.
AndyM
Couldn’t be more excited. I’m a huge Frazier fan, he’s probably my favorite prospect. I hope he grows out the hair again and does great.
beaubeadreaux
Still can’t grow hair bc of Yankees team rule
Ully
This should be exciting, unless you are an Indians fan.
sufferfortribe
Meh, I’m glad we kept Zimmer over him. Bradley is way better.
billysbballz
How so?
mchaney317
I wouldn’t say Zimmer is “way” better, but I’d still rather have him than Frazier. It’s a really close call though honestly.
BravesFan7241
Just added him in fantasy
AndyM
LA Sam
Showcasing for a trade….? Bigger holes on this team than OF…
koz16
With all of the injuries the Yankees need an impact bat right now so Frazier gets the opportunity. I doubt they’re showcasing him for a trade. He’ll get his cup of coffee while Hicks is on the DL.
But if by chance he plays really, really well the Yankees might be more inclined to deal Hicks. Or maybe Gardner or Ellsbury if they could find any takers.
MB923
Yankees can move Fowler to the 60 day DL to make a roster spot. Earlier today he was only put on the 10 day DL. I’m guessing Andujar will be sent down yet again , and then Frazier will be added. Looking forward to seeing him. Sure hope no injury happens again.
bronxbombers
I’m excited to see him but I feel he needed more AAA time. Hopefully big red can make an impact
mikep
My opinion means nothing and I hope I’m wrong but I just have a feeling that this guy could end up being a bust.
sufferfortribe
I had the same feeling when he was with my Tribe. Maybe their brass felt the same, and chose Zimmer over him when it came time to trade for Miller.
mchaney317
This kinda hurts as an Indians fan, but with the way Andrew Miller has been, I’d still make the trade again. I’m a big fan of Frazier though, so I hope he does well.
MB923
I’ve heard several Yankee fans say they would make the trade again to re-acquire Miller.