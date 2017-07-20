2017 Qualifying Offer Expected To Be Worth Roughly $18MM

Major League teams have been informed that the 2017 qualifying offer will be in the range of $18MM, reports ESPN’s Buster Olney (via Twitter). More specifically, Olney notes that the exact value could end up being $18.1MM.
That figure would represent a $900K spike from last year’s $17.2MM qualifying offer value and, paired with changes to the qualifying offer system, would make it more difficult to extend such an offer to borderline free agents. The QO is calculated each year by determining the mean salary of the league’s top 125 players.
Under the 2012-16 collective bargaining agreement, any player who rejects a qualifying offer would then cost a new team its top unprotected draft pick upon signing. (The first 10 selections of the draft were protected on a yearly basis.) The team that lost the free agent would then receive a compensatory pick immediately following the first round.
The QO system has changed under the 2017-21 CBA, however, as the new default rule calls for the compensatory pick to land after the completion of Competitive Balance Round B. However, there are two exemptions to the rule:
- If the team that lost said free agent paid the luxury tax in the preceding season, its compensation pick would fall in the after the completion of the draft’s fourth round.
- Conversely, if the team that lost said free agent received revenue sharing in the preceding season and saw the free agent sign a contract worth a guaranteed $50MM or more, the compensation pick would be moved to the end of the first round.
The penalties that a club pays upon signing a player that rejected a QO have changed as well:
- Any team that paid the luxury tax in the preceding season will forfeit its second- and fifth-highest draft selections in next year’s draft as well as $1MM of its international bonus pool in the upcoming period.
- A team that did not exceed the luxury tax threshold but contributes to revenue sharing would forfeit its second-highesr draft pick as well as $500K of its upcoming international bonus pool.
- A team that didn’t exceed the luxury tax and also received revenue sharing in the preceding season would forfeit only its third-highest pick in the next year’s draft.
The newly bargained agreement also stipulates that a player may receive a qualifying offer once and only once in his career, so any player that has previously received the QO is exempt, regardless of whether he accepted or rejected his first QO. Players that were traded or signed midseason also remain exempt from receiving a qualifying offer.
The increasing size of the qualifying offer will likely further limit the number of players that receive such an offer this winter, though there are certainly still a number of candidates. Yu Darvish is the easiest call among impending free agents (assuming he isn’t traded), while others such as Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Greg Holland all stand out as logical candidates (once Holland turns down his $15MM player option). Depending on the way in which their season finishes, players like Masahiro Tanaka and Jay Bruce could also emerge as considerations (though Bruce could well be traded, thus negating the issue).
Comments
Brixton
Eric Hosmer is not an 18M/yr player. That is all. Carry on.
Steve Adams
Doesn’t mean he won’t get paid at that level or more. And to his credit, he could end up with his third three-win season this year (.340/.394/.536 in his past 320 PAs).
Not saying I’d go near him at that rate, but he’s an easy call to make the QO. He’ll reject it in favor of a much longer deal — even if it’s at a lower annual rate.
mike156
Steve–if he falters in the second half, and returns to 2016 or 2014 levels, do you think his aggregate numbers would still justify the QO?
Steve Adams
With Hosmer I think they’ll make the QO regardless. Scott Boras will pitch him as a premium free agent no matter how he finishes the year.
Kansas City will probably make some effort to re-sign him either way, so keeping him at 1/18 likely isn’t a disaster scenario for them.
mike156
Then he will be available? Y’all want to sign him?
dodgerfan711
Neither is half the players that get the QO. Thats not the point of the system
mike156
Those QO updates remind us again how MLB took the Union to school in the last CBA.
Joe Kerr
The Mets couldn’t give away Bruce last off-season. There is so much OF talent out there, I can’t fathom giving this guy even close to 18MM
ExileInLA
Which cuts the price we get for him, then…
saavedra
I kind of dislike this QO system. I liked more the arbitration one for some reason. Even if you didn’t lose a tier 0 FA, you still got compensated.
bigdaddyk
So what does that mean for Crozart does Cincinnati offer him the QO sign him long term or try and get something for him. Judging by what JD got back for Detroit.
I would like to have him in Pittsburgh NH said if we swept Milwaukee he would buy. He saved money on Kang and Marte use it
Meh Sheep
The way Tanaka is pitching he’d be foolish to opt out of the guaranteed three years and $67 million he has remaining. If he gets it together in those 3 years he’d only be 31 and could cash in again. If he continues like this year he still gets the $67 million.
calikid13
Lance Lynn…
Senioreditor
In a few years the QO will be north of 20 mil and it’ll gradually fade away and only offered to stars.
JFactor
Not if revenue keeps rising like it has for the last two decades.
Senioreditor
Even with increased revenue. MLB will go the same way as other sports, high dollars for stars and then fill in the rest. Harper will be the gist to top 40 mil a year and it’ll only go up from there.
JFactor
Not if revenue keeps rising like it has the last two decades…..
JFactor
Will the Cards give one to Lynn?
JD396
I fail to see what the purpose of the QO really is anymore. I don’t get how it’s done anything to improve the game. The A/B system was flawed but it was relatively predictable and objective.
rayrayner
Cubs will offer a QO to Arrieta. How about Wade Davis?
saavedra
I’m not sure on either one. If i’m Arrieta I probably take that offer and run. Nobody should be too anxious about offering a multiyear deal to a 0.2 WAR pitcher with a QO attached.