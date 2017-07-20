AL Notes: Sanchez, Red Sox, Indians, Logan, Yankees

Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez left his start today after coming down with another blister, as MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm reports (Twitter links). While the 25-year-old says he is holding out hope of avoiding another DL stint, that may be optimistic. Sanchez had only just returned from a lengthy absence prompted by the same injury, though it does not appear to have occurred in precisely the same place. Ongoing uncertainty with such a key player doesn’t help the already murky outlook for Toronto, which fell to eight games under .500 with a loss today. It seems reasonable at this point to anticipate at least a minor sell-off of short-term veterans, though most of the players the team would be most willing to move have struggled in 2017.
Here’s more from the American League:
- The Red Sox now have Giants infielder Eduardo Nunez atop their list of possible third-base targets, a source tells MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter link). Indeed, the clubs have discussed Boston’s interest in both Nunez and reliever Hunter Strickland, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports. It seems the Sox are also still engaged with the Marlins on third bagger Martin Prado (as well as reliever David Phelps) along with Pirates infielders David Freese and Josh Harrison. Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that Prado is on the DL, while the Bucs may be hesitant to deal given the team’s improved outlook. All told, it still seems to be a wide-open search.
- It’s not clear if talks have occurred between the Indians and Giants, but Cleveland is scouting Nunez as well, per ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (via Twitter). With the defending AL champs still battling for a postseason spot, they can’t just wait idly for second baseman Jason Kipnis to return from the DL. And a player such as Nunez would also improve the team’s bench once Kipnis is back.
- The Indians also got some bad news on the pitching front today, as lefty Boone Logan departed his appearance with an injury to his lat muscle, as MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian tweets. Logan owns an ugly 4.95 ERA on the year, but he’s producing 12.2 K/9 against 3.6 BB/9 with a 49.0% groundball rate, with a .360 BABIP helping to explain the disconnect. Ryan Merritt is on hand to give the team another southpaw matchup option to go with relief ace Andrew Miller, though it’s possible to imagine the Indians weighing alternatives if Logan’s injury turns out to be serious.
- With Todd Frazier now in pinstripes, the Yankees intend to work Chase Headley in at first base, manager Joe Girardi told reporters including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (Twitter link). The switch-hitting Headley will pair with new addition Garrett Cooper for the time being, though that duo doesn’t promise to deliver the kind of offensive output that might be hoped for from the position. It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will continue to dabble in the market for first basemen.
OppoTacoWithLettuce
Wanted the tribe to target Nunez last year, would be a great fit. He should be able to start over Kip!
partyatnapolis
he would be, but can you really see antonetti making meaningful trades back to back years?? that’s unheard of for this team lol. (but i hope it happens)
OppoTacoWithLettuce
I hope he does too, they really need too especially with a tighter race than anyone would have thought. The central is still up in the air. Need a bat more than an arm.
OppoTacoWithLettuce
Especially with Nunez being a FA after this season. So frustrating watching Indians getting bullied around.
partyatnapolis
i hear you there. it’s beyond maddening.
sufferfortribe
I can picture them reaching down to Columbus for the king of jack-of-all-trades himself……….Michael Martinez.
partyatnapolis
oh god don’t even go there lol
sufferfortribe
Hehehe.
chadkaboom
goat
partyatnapolis
if the red sox are thinking about getting martin prado, they might as well stick with their current 3b options. just as productive.
also, indians will be a lot of talk but no action.
jimmertee
I think we already heard from someone a few weeks ago here in the MLBrumors blogs that Sanchez of the Jays blister days weren’t over…todays injury is no surprise. There needs to be some movement in the Jays front office. Let’s start with replacing Pete Walker as pitching coach and bumping him upstairs to player development and getting rid of Cherrington. The next step would be to get rid of Atkins; far too many mistakes this year with the MLB level roster and far too many things not done at the MLB level. Where is AA when you need him?
chevyheston
Nunez to Boston. Sandoval to SF. Hilarious.
sufferfortribe
Tribe needs help with their pitching, too.