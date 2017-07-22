AL East News & Rumors: Darvish, Yanks, Rays, Red Sox

The Yankees had scout Brandon Duckworth in attendance to watch Texas’ game in Tampa Bay on Friday, leading to speculation that the Bombers are interested in Rangers ace Yu Darvish, writes George A. King III of the New York Post. New York is one of many potential suitors for Darvish, who struck out 12 Rays in eight innings Friday. For the Yankees, Darvish would more than make up for the loss of Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery and give the playoff hopefuls another front-line starter to join Luis Severino. However, it’s unclear whether they’d be willing to pay what figures to be a heavy price for a rental.
More on New York and a couple of its AL East rivals:
- In unfortunate news for the Yankees, second baseman Starlin Castro is headed back to the disabled list with hamstring issues, tweets King. The Yankees will recall rookie Tyler Wade to take over for Castro, who first hit the DL in late June because of a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Castro came back July 15 and appeared in six of eight games before his latest DL placement. Injuries notwithstanding, the 27-year-old is in the midst of a fine season, having hit .307/.344/.472 with 12 home runs in 337 plate appearances.
- The Rays are interested in acquiring reliever Pat Neshek from the Phillies, so Philadelphia is heavily scouting Tampa Bay’s farm system, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). Neshek is among a host of relievers the bullpen-needy Rays have been eyeing with the deadline approaching.
- While the Rays are currently looking for outside help, they have an in-house reinforcement on the way in center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who suffered a hip fracture June 8. Kiermaier is eligible to return from the DL on Aug. 9, and he expects to do just that if all goes well on a rehab assignment, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (Twitter link). Even though Kiermaier is one of the Rays’ cornerstones, their outfield has fared nicely in his absence, with Mallex Smith and Peter Bourjos filling in well in center.
- The Red Sox aren’t cutting ties with struggling righty Doug Fister, but they have demoted him from the rotation to the bullpen, per Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com. The 33-year-old Fister became the odd man out after the return of Eduardo Rodriguez, who was on the shelf with a knee injury from the beginning of June until earlier this week. Fister, whom Boston claimed off waivers from the Angels in late June, has recorded a 7.89 ERA, 7.48 K/9, 6.23 BB/9 and a 36.8 percent ground-ball rate over 21 2/3 innings and five appearances (four starts) with the Red Sox. His walk rate is significantly higher than his career mark (2.03 per nine), but the Red Sox expect positive regression in that department. “We had a chance to sit and talk a little bit earlier today and you look at the start he made in Texas where a lot of his misses were up above the strike zone,” said manager John Farrell. “He made a tangible adjustment where (Thursday), granted there were misses, but they’re below the strike zone where he has got to miss. That’s where he needs to live.”
Comments
jonscriff
Can’t imagine yankees would give up Past domingo Ace and a maybe two top 15’s out of it , isn’t darvish a free agent at years end?
Cuso
Yes, he’s a FA. Thing is, everyone will be bidding if he’s available and best prospect package wins.
goblins
Yeah… but nobody’s prospects are as good as New York’s. A Yankee #10 prospect is most likely a top 3 in most other team systems.
dlevin11
All Yankee prospects hit with power
MB923
Trolling goblins lol
Sibert18
Lol you clearly don’t know many other farm systems. Sure they’re alright but not nearly as good as you make them out to be.
mdwilson74
Look at it this way, the Rangers should receive a much larger prospect package in return for Darvish than the Yankees received last year for Carlos Beltran who was also a rental.
slider32
I think the Yanks will be in on Darvish, they were in on Quintana it just depends on how many prospects. I would think that Sheffield, Cessa, and Florial might get it done.
madmanTX
A lot. Gonna cost the Yankees a lot. JD is no rube.
Bruin1012
If the Yankees offered that the Rangers would be crazy not take that offer.
tenman85
Would love for the Yanks to get Darvish, but I think the Rangers would ask for way too much.
Breezy
As they should.
madmanTX
Oh well then. The Yanks can go shopping elsewhere.
Jkolti
Lol, and did they really need to give the name of the scout? Not sure what that does..
SundownDevil
Considering he’s a former Major League pitcher who spent eight seasons in the big leagues, that’s probably why they listed his name, rather than a scout with no playing experience.
Wildboyz
If a team were to trade for Darvish and convince him to resign, would have a huge advantage when Otani negotiations roll around in the offseason.
chino31
Might be costly with the posting fee and the contract for Otano if you wanna pair him with Darvish.
El Duderino
Otani is subject to international signing rules so it won’t be as high as it was even two years ago for someone of his quality.
a1544
Sounds like a $500 million plan you have there
Sibert18
Otani bidding max 20M contract maxes at 10M IF the buying team trades for max cash in international draft… Darvish is the expensive piece Otani costs nothing in perspective
Jkolti
It seems to me like players from different leagues/countries like to play together, so wouldn’t the Yankees have the inside track to keep darvish since tanaka is there? And wouldn’t they both be able to help recruit otani? Darvish seems like he could be a very worthwhile investment for the yanks.
mdwilson74
Otani cannot simply be recruited. He has to go through the Japanese league posting process.
Bruin1012
So many teams want that guy he is a true number 1 so I think he is going to be very costly. I think if he comes available the Dodgers will get him I just don’t see the Yankees paying the freight for him. Let the bidding war begin some good team is going to have less prospects after this.
chino31
Proper due diligence by any team in the hunt.
bleacherbum
Darvish to Milwaukee possibly? Give Texas back Ortiz and add Broxton, maybe another in the bottom half of the top 30 and call it a day.
madmanTX
You mean Ortiz and Brinson…for starters.
goblins
If Chapman nets the #2 prospect in baseball, how many #2’s does Darvish bring back?
imindless
Yankees still suck lol, the media makes it seem like they are back to their former glory. Funny part is their prospects are always overrated and overvalued. Even judge is overrated, has one season of a lifetime and is made to seem like the next jeter. Dudes 26 btw. Need to do a lot of work on that rotation if they think they stand a chance against Boston or the rest of the AL.
chino31
How is Judge overrated?
Sibert18
Simple. He’s having a career year and has already slumped hard after the break. Is he a good player? Sure but he’s not the next Mike Trout like many think he will be
rocky7
Amazing how Jealousy taints comments especially you imindless which by the way “mindless” is a good moniker for you LOL!
When’s the last time the LA Dodgers which I assume is your team…. won anything like a World Series……back in the “80’s”?????
By the way DUDE…..Judge is 25, and just may have a good career ahead of him. KMA!
bosox117
Judge is slightly overrated if you look at the Trout comparisons. You simply cannot be on pace to strike out 180+ times and believe a +.300 avg is realistic. Still, the dude is gonna blow by 45 HR and that doesn’t happen everyday.