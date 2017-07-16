AL East Notes: Brach, Red Sox, Rays, Archer, Stroman

Orioles right-hander Brad Brach may be receiving more trade interest than closer Zach Britton, as there is “heavy traffic on” Brach’s services, MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko reports. Brach would come at a lower prospect cost than Britton, hence the larger degree of interest. Both pitchers have one year of arbitration eligibility left, with Brach ($3.05MM this season) on pace for a much lower salary than Britton ($11.4MM) even though Brach has pitched very well as Baltimore’s interim closer while Britton has spent much of the year on the DL. Brach already drew a lot of looks in the offseason and may be even more popular now that teams know they can potentially use him as a closer as well as a setup man.
Here’s more from the AL East…
- The Red Sox have placed two relievers on the 10-day DL in as many days, with Joe Kelly sidelined with a left hamstring strain yesterday and veteran righty Blaine Boyer announced this morning as suffering from a right elbow strain. The hard-throwing Kelly has a 1.49 ERA over 36 1/3 relief innings for the Sox this season, with peripheral stats indicating some good fortune (.228 BABIP, 88.1% strand rate) to go along with Kelly’s 54.9% grounder rate. Boyer, meanwhile, has a 3.00 ERA, 7.5 K/9 and 3.33 K/BB rate over 24 innings after signing a minor league deal with Boston in April. The Red Sox were already rumored to be looking for relief help at the deadline, and it’s likely that the search will intensify after losing two bullpen arms.
- The Rays asked the Marlins about relief pitching when the two sides were negotiating the Adeiny Hechavarria trade last month, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes. With the Rays looking for bullpen help and Miami seemingly open to moving any veteran player, it seems that the two sides are likely to re-open talks as we approach the deadline.
- Also from Topkin, he reports that one team (not necessarily the Marlins) asked the Rays for both Brent Honeywell and Willy Adames in exploratory discussions about relievers. Needless to say, it would be a big surprise if either top prospect was actually dealt, though it gives an example of the high price tag that teams are placing on top-shelf relief pitching at the deadline.
- The Cubs checked in on Chris Archer and Marcus Stroman during their wide-ranging search for young and controllable pitching, Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com writes. Archer has long been linked to Chicago in trade rumors, though the most recent talks unsurprisingly went nowhere since the Rays want to keep their ace to make a playoff run. As for Stroman, the Blue Jays informed the Cubs that the 26-year-old righty would cost Chicago a player from its big league roster. As MLBTR’s Steve Adams recently observed in his “Taking Inventory” analysis on the Jays, Stroman probably isn’t a likely trade candidate unless Toronto decides to embark on a total rebuild. The Cubs, of course, acquired Jose Quintana earlier this week and are reportedly still on the lookout to add another controllable arm to their rotation.
Comments
JaysFan19
Would most likely cost a Javy or Addison for Stro
bigjonliljon
Depending on who the other pieces are, I’m not totally against that. Happ has taken over the jack of all trades position. Zo still is that also. Baez may break out one day. But IMO, he still strikes out, swings for fences too much, and doesn’t make the easier plays in the field. He’s gifted. Yes. But he’s still too flawed as an every day guy
bsteady7
Not Schwarber? Or Happ? Or Almora? Seriously. You act like you KNOW the two they’ve narrowed it down to.
myaccount
If the package is centered around Schwarber or Almora, I imagine Toronto hangs up.
JayceInCase
With the Jays expressing that they need a player from the Cubs’ MLB roster, it seems like Schwarber would be a natural fit for Stroman. Also would allow the Cubs to hold onto to their remaining top line prospects.
Gnotorious
Schwarber doesn’t have the value he had last year.
thegreatcerealfamine
Please stop acting like Schwarber can fetch anything of significance one for one!
JayceInCase
I did not say one for one. I only stated they shouldn’t have to deal remaining top line prospects. It would surely take more than him. And for the record, I do not overrate him. I think he is a bum, but he is built for the AL.
redsox for_life
Why Frazier is not a Redsox now??we need him + the Yanks m take him !!!
Austin0723
He sucks, we should just focus on relief
myaccount
Wrong. 3B is a major need and Frazier has a higher wRC+ than Betts, Bradley Jr, Bogaerts, Pedroia, and Benintendi over the past 12 weeks.
champions67
Lin is playing well, marrero has improved and holt is back, i would still like frazier, but they don’t need him as much now
thegreatcerealfamine
Lin..you’ve got to be joking. The Yanks have played the Sox tough all weekend and should be 2-0. This with Judge slumping and the BP. The Sox need his power bat,because you can’t count on lackadaisical Hanley,Shaw,or for that matter Holt.
RedSox2017
Shaw??
RedSox2017
Nobody wants frazier, he has a horrible AVG just hits a lot of HR
DigirolamoDan6194
Frazier is bad he gets on home run hot streaks for 2 weeks at a time then goes cold for a whole month. He will get exposed in the playoffs.
DigirolamoDan6194
wRC+ who are you Brian Kenny. Just use the eyeball test! You are saying Betts and Boegarts and Benitendi are worse hitters than Frazier. I get you said over the last 12 weeks but there is the small sample size of Frazier going off for a short period of time.
steelerbravenation
Teheran to the Cubs for Caratini & Candelerio
bsteady7
As much as I love Caratini for our backup catcher position, Is take that trade in a heartbeat.
jman94
Not enough in return
Sam.rhodes16
Not even close to worth it. No reason to move him for anything less than a steal, no brainer type trade. That is not an example of one
GMB 883
Sox are fine either way and last week Vegas had their odds to win the WS at 3rd best with no one else close. Dodgers, Astros, Red Sox. When your pitching staff is Sale, Price, Porcello, Pomoranz and Rodriquez that’s tough to match up. Plus Brian Johnson is pitching well in AAA. Speaking of AAA, 3rd baseman Rafael Devers in his first day with the PawSox yesterday went 4 for 4 with a HR and made an incredible play defensively. Frazier will help but he is not a necessity. AL East is not that good.
IronBallsMcGinty
Lots of baseball left to play and a lot can still happen.
DigirolamoDan6194
I pray to the baseball gods right now please dont have Frazier come to the Sox