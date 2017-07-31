AL East Notes: Trumbo, Orioles, Dombrowski, Atkins, Bautista

The Orioles placed Mark Trumbo on the 10-day DL due to a strain in his right rib cage, and the slugger will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the full extent of the injury. O’s skipper Buck Showalter told The Baltimore Sun’s Jon Meoli and other media that he is concerned Trumbo may have suffered an oblique strain, which generally means a DL stint of at least a month. After hitting 47 homers and posting a 123 wRC+ in 2016, Trumbo has delivered sub-replacement production this season, with -0.5 fWAR thanks to below-average defensive numbers and a .238/.300/.405 slash line and 17 homers through 443 plate appearances.
Here’s some deadline aftermath reaction from around the AL East…
- The Orioles weren’t deadline sellers nor were they significant buyers, leaving Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com feeling underwhelmed by the team’s midseason deals. The acquisitions of Jeremy Hellickson and Tim Beckham, in Connolly’s opinion, leave the O’s just treading water instead of firmly making a postseason run or beginning a rebuild. “They aren’t significantly better. They didn’t keep up with their division rivals. And they didn’t get considerably better for the future,” Connolly writes.
- The Red Sox looked far and wide for bullpen help, with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski telling reporters (including Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald) that the team considered over 20 right-handed relievers “and a lot of lefties, too.” Without revealing names, Dombrowski said that the Sox had interest in another relief pitcher who was traded within the last week, but the team that landed this mystery bullpen arm “gave a little more than we were willing to give at that particular time.” Of course, Boston’s quest for relievers ended in a big way today when the Sox acquired Addison Reed, who will step right into the eighth-inning role to set up closer Craig Kimbrel. Also of note, Dombrowski said that he didn’t get into any serious talks with other teams about starting pitching.
- The Blue Jays dealt away Francisco Liriano and Joe Smith today, though GM Ross Atkins told reporters (including Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith and MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm) that the team was “pretty close” on roughly 15 potential trades. Jose Bautista’s name was mentioned in talks, though “Nothing came to fruition where we had to say, is this something you would do or not do?” Atkins said, in regards to Bautista having no-trade protection via his 10-and-5 rights.
Ace of Spades
The Orioles have mad some mistakes, like any team. But the Chris Davis contract is a horrible overpay. The trumbo contract was an overpay. They need to blow it up, they have 1.5 years of machado if I remember correctly so their window slams shut when that happens with no help from their farm in sight
ilikebaseball
Baltimore better take a good hard look at the White Sox. I don’t know if that fan base would embrace a rebuild, but they seem to always take 1 step forward 2 steps back. I love Angelos as a person but I think he’s the main reason this team can never really excel.
JDGoat
Why did Baltimore give Trumbo that contract? He hit 40 homers and was still an unimpressive player. That was a land mine deal waiting to happen that they should’ve seen.
max
if the Orioles want any sort of competitiveness in the next 10 years they have to trade Britton & Machado during the winter. I don’t see either resigning, and with the Orioles giving away their international signing money like it grows on trees, and them historically not drafting very well, the only way for them to rebuild back to being a competitive team is trading Britton & Machado. If they both start 2018 with Baltimore the Orioles will be stuck in mediocrity for a very, very, long time.