Padres’ Anderson Espinoza To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

7:30pm: The Padres have now announced that Espinoza will undergo Tommy John surgery.
7:20pm: Padres prospect Anderson Espinoza has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, reports Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune (via Twitter). The right-hander was acquired in a straight-up swap for left-hander Drew Pomeranz last summer — a trade that spawned its share of controversy after the Red Sox were reportedly unhappy with the state of Pomeranz’s health and a lack of medical information disclosure from the Padres.
The 19-year-old Espinoza was one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball at the time of the swap and entered the 2017 season ranked as a consensus top 25 prospect in baseball. Though he posted just a 4.49 ERA in a combined 108 1/3 innings of Class-A ball in 2016, Espinoza was also one of the youngest players in that league and managed an impressive 100-to-35 K/BB ratio in that time.
However, Espinoza hasn’t pitched at all in 2017 after experiencing forearm tightness back in early April (as Lin reported earlier this month). He progressed to a throwing program recently, according to Lin, but didn’t feel right after his most recent bullpen session, thus prompting further examination.
It’s a tough blow for the Padres’ farm system, as Espinoza now won’t throw a competitive inning at all in 2017 and figures to miss the majority of the 2018 campaign. Certainly, he’s young enough that there’s plenty of time for him to reach his potential as a front-line starter, but beyond the disappointment of pushing back his timeline to the Majors, the injury will also cost Espinoza two or more years of development time .
oztimes2
Oh, the irony
James
Nooooooooooooooooo
yukongold
Boy did the Sox get swindled.
Phillies2017
To think that both he and Paddack (also acquired at the ’16 deadline) fell victim to TJ surgery is exceptionally ironic
saavedra
3 if you count Colin Rea.
davidcoonce74
I don’t know if ironic is the word. He was fine at the time of the trade. Diagnosed with the sore elbow this spring. Bummer, but he’ll only be 21 in the spring of 2019 when he’ll presumably be ready to return to the low minors. Ah well; I wonder how much worse the ligament has gotten between now and this spring, when he was first diagnosed, considering I don’t think he’s thrown at all, not even sim games.
gainer34
Lol
thegreatcerealfamine
Shocking news flash..Tulo Is Hurt..
CubsRule08
The Padres play in the NL West. What do the Reds and the NL Central have to do with Espinoza?
CubsRule08
Steve Adams
CubsRule08
Oh ok…I was confused lol
Padres2019ha
Thank you. Yankeeaddiction has been sabotaging mlbtr for sometime now and it’s annoying
agentx
Mets’ firing of their strength and conditioning coach and medical team cannot come soon enough!!!
FreePalestine
What????
padresfan
Duh
So that’s two pieces from last year that got tommy John
You don’t see sd crying
Padres2019ha
Because as always, we’re classy
qbass187
Reap what you sew I guess…
redsoxu571
As a Red Sox fan, I take this as validation that sticks it to the trolls. As a very young pitching prospect, Espinoza’s range of potential careers was wiiiiiide, and using him to get a still young SP who still had upside AND would come with multiple years of control was just fine. Maybe you liked the trade, maybe you didn’t, but the number of people who trashed it was ridiculous. Welp, now they’re wrong.
Meanwhile, as a baseball fan, I find this depressing. Espinoza has terrific talent, and I want it to amount to something great. I hope this is nothing more than a delay before a long and impressive career.
Padres2019ha
Alot of times they come back stronger. Like Rowengartner
bleacherbum
Dang, just add to the list.
Paddack, Erlin, Rea, E.Johnson, Capps (almost back), and now Espinoza. Crazy.
Anybody know what’s going on with Jon Edwards? He hasn’t pitched in like 2 years, remember Preller acquiring him from Texas for Wil Venable and haven’t seen him pitch since the end of that year, he was supposed to be a late inning option for us the last couple years if healthy.
Padres2019ha
He was cut end of March.
braves25
Coppy is on the phone now to see if he can trade for him!
bringinthereliefpitcher
Dansby swanson anderson espionza trade coming.
gmflores27
I really saw him as a great prospect so I hope he has a speedy recovery