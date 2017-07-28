Headlines

Padres’ Anderson Espinoza To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

7:30pm: The Padres have now announced that Espinoza will undergo Tommy John surgery.

7:20pm: Padres prospect Anderson Espinoza has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, reports Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune (via Twitter). The right-hander was acquired in a straight-up swap for left-hander Drew Pomeranz last summer — a trade that spawned its share of controversy after the Red Sox were reportedly unhappy with the state of Pomeranz’s health and a lack of medical information disclosure from the Padres.

The 19-year-old Espinoza was one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball at the time of the swap and entered the 2017 season ranked as a consensus top 25 prospect in baseball. Though he posted just a 4.49 ERA in a combined 108 1/3 innings of Class-A ball in 2016, Espinoza was also one of the youngest players in that league and managed an impressive 100-to-35 K/BB ratio in that time.

However, Espinoza hasn’t pitched at all in 2017 after experiencing forearm tightness back in early April (as Lin reported earlier this month). He progressed to a throwing program recently, according to Lin, but didn’t feel right after his most recent bullpen session, thus prompting further examination.

It’s a tough blow for the Padres’ farm system, as Espinoza now won’t throw a competitive inning at all in 2017 and figures to miss the majority of the 2018 campaign. Certainly, he’s young enough that there’s plenty of time for him to reach his potential as a front-line starter, but beyond the disappointment of pushing back his timeline to the Majors, the injury will also cost Espinoza two or more years of development time .

Comments

  4. To think that both he and Paddack (also acquired at the ’16 deadline) fell victim to TJ surgery is exceptionally ironic

    • I don’t know if ironic is the word. He was fine at the time of the trade. Diagnosed with the sore elbow this spring. Bummer, but he’ll only be 21 in the spring of 2019 when he’ll presumably be ready to return to the low minors. Ah well; I wonder how much worse the ligament has gotten between now and this spring, when he was first diagnosed, considering I don’t think he’s thrown at all, not even sim games.

  6. Shocking news flash..Tulo Is Hurt..

  7. The Padres play in the NL West. What do the Reds and the NL Central have to do with Espinoza?

    • That comment was in reply to another commenter who has since had his comment deleted. I got rid of the Reds one, too, but just because it’s off topic. Sometimes it takes a minute or two for comments to disappear from the mobile app when they’re deleted, though. (They do vanish from the web version of MLBTR instantly.)

      • Thank you. Yankeeaddiction has been sabotaging mlbtr for sometime now and it’s annoying

  8. Mets’ firing of their strength and conditioning coach and medical team cannot come soon enough!!!

  9. Duh
    So that’s two pieces from last year that got tommy John
    You don’t see sd crying

  11. As a Red Sox fan, I take this as validation that sticks it to the trolls. As a very young pitching prospect, Espinoza’s range of potential careers was wiiiiiide, and using him to get a still young SP who still had upside AND would come with multiple years of control was just fine. Maybe you liked the trade, maybe you didn’t, but the number of people who trashed it was ridiculous. Welp, now they’re wrong.

    Meanwhile, as a baseball fan, I find this depressing. Espinoza has terrific talent, and I want it to amount to something great. I hope this is nothing more than a delay before a long and impressive career.

    • Alot of times they come back stronger. Like Rowengartner

  12. Dang, just add to the list.

    Paddack, Erlin, Rea, E.Johnson, Capps (almost back), and now Espinoza. Crazy.

    Anybody know what’s going on with Jon Edwards? He hasn’t pitched in like 2 years, remember Preller acquiring him from Texas for Wil Venable and haven’t seen him pitch since the end of that year, he was supposed to be a late inning option for us the last couple years if healthy.

  13. Coppy is on the phone now to see if he can trade for him!

    • Dansby swanson anderson espionza trade coming.

  14. I really saw him as a great prospect so I hope he has a speedy recovery

