Angels Designate Nick Franklin For Assignment

The Angels have designated infielder Nick Franklin for assignment and will go with Kaleb Cowart as their primary second baseman, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times tweets. “The direction we’re moving is not going to give (Franklin) a lot of at-bats,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. The Angels have also announced that they’ve selected the contract of righty Troy Scribner.
The Rays parted ways with Franklin near the beginning of the season, and he headed to the Brewers on a waiver claim and then to the Angels in a minor deal after the Brewers designated him for assignment. Overall, he’s batted .179/.269/.283 in 119 plate appearances for the season, failing to make much of an impression despite a solid offensive performance with Tampa Bay last year.
The 25-year-old Cowart batted a strong .311/.383/.482 in 413 plate appearances in Triple-A Salt Lake this season and has hit well in very limited opportunities in the big leagues. The Angels are trying to find a solution at second base after parting ways with Danny Espinosa earlier this month.
jakelonergan
Good. It’s time to give Cowart some AB’s and find out what they have, whether it be at second or third.
imindless
Agreed
SashaBanksFan
Finally! Cowart has earned a lengthy opportunity to see if he sticks or not. I certainly hope so. It would be good to have a young, cheap, controllable 2nd/3rd baseman that could the position for a few years. Then they could focus respurces on improving other areas.
Who_Farted
They should contact Philadelphia about Cesar Hernandez I’m sure they would move him.
Dark_Knight
I do think the Angels are the best fit for Hernandez. While I don’t think the acquisition cost is going to be too high for him I would wonder if they have enough talent to land him. I like Jones but I don’t know that they would move him for Hernandez.
angelsfan4life
I never understood why they traded for Franklin in the first place.
davbee
They didn’t trade for him. They picked him up on waivers.
angelsfan4life
The Angels traded cash to the Brewers for Franklin.
berteuthis
How many times can a player be DFA or released in one year..
HaloShane
It’s gonna be tough for this Angels team to make a trade and receive any sort of value in return. They have a weak farm and only 2 players of value on the major league roster….. Trout and Simmons, and I don’t see them being traded at this time.
Bleeding Blue&Orange
A shining example of why one can’t put too much stock in prospects
alt2tab
Should’ve DFA’d Pennington instead. He’s an FA after this year anyway and plays less positions and worse defense than Franklin.
Angelfanforlife19
Players are type “A” personalities a side of superstitious and a little neurotic so give him a position and leave him there to work out his demons. Amen