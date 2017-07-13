Angels Outright Eric Young

The Angels announced that outfielder Eric Young Jr. has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. The move opens a spot for Mike Trout to be activated off the disabled list tomorrow. Young has been outrighted in the past, so he’ll have the option to elect free agency rather than accepting the assignment.
Young, 32, inked a minor league contract with the Angels back in January had his contract selected following Trout’s injury. While no one could realistically replace Trout, Young’s performance was likely better than many anticipated. In 110 plate appearances over the life of 34 games, the switch-hitter posted a solid .260/.336/.396 batting line with three homers, four doubles and eight stolen bases (in 11 tries). Both Baseball-Reference and Fangraphs agree that Young was worth just under a win above replacement level in that time.
Comments
rycm131
With those numbers he would of been the best 2B the A’s have had in a decade
gmflores27
Questionable. Revere should’ve been gone instead
halos101
no. EY had an amazing start and had dropped off since. He’ll be back
AngelsintheTroutfield
Revere is owed $4m and has been the better player over the past few weeks. EY had his served his purpose and then some. Eppler made the right move.
davidcoonce74
Revere has been worth an astounding -1.2 wins this year, while Young had performed quite a bit better. Neither are terrific defensive players despite being fast. Young used to have more value when he could play second. Revere is a few years younger. He has a 52 OPS+ this year, which is truly dreadful. This is just the 25th man on the roster, though. I assume Young goes back to the minors and hangs out for a while waiting for another injury.
RyÅn W Krol
Like they said, it was a strong start. We can’t really say where EY would be by September considering his track record.
cmancoley
Young is a tremendous defender, I don’t know what you’re smoking
chicagofan1978
Cubs?