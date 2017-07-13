Angels Outright Eric Young

The Angels announced that outfielder Eric Young Jr. has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. The move opens a spot for Mike Trout to be activated off the disabled list tomorrow. Young has been outrighted in the past, so he’ll have the option to elect free agency rather than accepting the assignment.

Young, 32, inked a minor league contract with the Angels back in January had his contract selected following Trout’s injury. While no one could realistically replace Trout, Young’s performance was likely better than many anticipated. In 110 plate appearances over the life of 34 games, the switch-hitter posted a solid .260/.336/.396 batting line with three homers, four doubles and eight stolen bases (in 11 tries). Both Baseball-Reference and Fangraphs agree that Young was worth just under a win above replacement level in that time.