Angels Place Alex Meyer On 10-Day DL

The Angels have placed righty Alex Meyer on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. He’s said to be dealing with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Thus far in 2017, the Halos have been anything but blessed when it comes to pitching health. Meyer, 27, joins a long list of starters on the DL. Hopefully, he will be able to return somewhat more rapidly than have many of the others, though it’s of greater concern given that Meyer has experienced issues with this particular joint in the past.

It’s particularly tough news given that Meyer has finally shown some signs of turning a corner since arriving last year via trade. In his 13 starts thus far in 2017, he’s carrying a 3.74 ERA with 10.0 K/9 against 5.6 BB/9 to go with a 46.5% groundball rate.

Clearly, the volume of free passes is cause for concern. But it’s clearly the best extended stretch of the towering hurler’s career; he has not only maintained an average heater of over 96 mph but is generating a 10.7% swinging-strike rate on the year. And Meyer’s most recent start, in which he allowed just one hit in seven scoreless innings against the Nationals, was perhaps the best of his MLB career.

It’s not clear at this point what kind of path Meyer faces to return to the majors. And it’s not altogether clear whether the injury will alter the team’s deadline plans. On the one hand, it highlights yet more the team’s glaring need in the rotation; on the other, the loss of one of the team’s better remaining rotation options perhaps speaks to the inadvisability of win-now moves with the club still stuck hovering around .500.