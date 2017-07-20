Angels Release Danny Espinosa

The Angels have announced that infielder Danny Espinosa was placed on release waivers. He’ll hit the open market for the first time with the Halos set to pay the remainder of his $5.425MM salary.

Clearly, no other organizations were so motivated to add Espinosa that they struck a deal to get him while he was in limbo after being designated for assignment. And that’s not surprising, given the anemic .162/.237/.276 batting line he carries through 254 plate appearances on the year.

But Espinosa could still hold appeal. He has historically rated as a quality baserunner and up-the-middle defender. And while he’ll never hit for much average or reach base at a healthy clip, the bat has shown much more life in the recent past. The switch-hitter drove 24 home runs with a .169 isolated slugging mark last year, after all.