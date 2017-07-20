Headlines

Angels Release Danny Espinosa

By | at

The Angels have announced that infielder Danny Espinosa was placed on release waivers. He’ll hit the open market for the first time with the Halos set to pay the remainder of his $5.425MM salary.

Clearly, no other organizations were so motivated to add Espinosa that they struck a deal to get him while he was in limbo after being designated for assignment. And that’s not surprising, given the anemic .162/.237/.276 batting line he carries through 254 plate appearances on the year.

But Espinosa could still hold appeal. He has historically rated as a quality baserunner and up-the-middle defender. And while he’ll never hit for much average or reach base at a healthy clip, the bat has shown much more life in the recent past. The switch-hitter drove 24 home runs with a .169 isolated slugging mark last year, after all.

Comments

  2. Yeah, he should be back on track though… It is just a matter of the right opportunity and the right time…

    • he a had a chance to play everyday in his hometown. Pretty good opportunity, just couldn’t get it going

  3. A lifetime NLer goes to the AL, OPS drops .170 points. Heard this one before…..

    • Espinosa wasn’t anything special in the NL either

    • Danny Espinosa has also never really been any good though

  4. Good luck Danny the chemistry wasn’t there with the Angels

  5. Too bad. I wanted them to get him for a while but it was too late by the time he did. He’s obviously burning my burning out early. But that’s the risk when you’re a low average, high walk hitter with pop. Have a down year and they can’t even hit their weight. Especially in a ballpark like the Big A.

  6. Good fit for NY, they could test him at first, with the short porch, he could look like what he look like in WSH

    • he was never really all that special in Washington. yeah, he is good defensively, and has some pop in his bat, but if I’m the Yankees I would keep looking for a better replacement.

  7. But this would have to be a minor league deal and only if headley starts to struggle, which he hasn’t since his one bad month that he has every year which this year was in May. Espinosa would have to be like a Ji Man Choi, or he could be another Ronald torreyes for the yanks

    • Good fit for NY? Yankees do not need a .167 hitter. The least of our problems is the need for a utility infielder. Where would he play? Girardi already screws around with the lineup too much!! The last thing he needs is another piece to give him more options!

      • And for what it’s worth he has played 5 games at first base in his career.

  8. Drove Home Runs?
    jeff todd is an idiot!

