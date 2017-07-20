Angels Release Danny Espinosa

The Angels have announced that infielder Danny Espinosa was placed on release waivers. He’ll hit the open market for the first time with the Halos set to pay the remainder of his $5.425MM salary.
Clearly, no other organizations were so motivated to add Espinosa that they struck a deal to get him while he was in limbo after being designated for assignment. And that’s not surprising, given the anemic .162/.237/.276 batting line he carries through 254 plate appearances on the year.
But Espinosa could still hold appeal. He has historically rated as a quality baserunner and up-the-middle defender. And while he’ll never hit for much average or reach base at a healthy clip, the bat has shown much more life in the recent past. The switch-hitter drove 24 home runs with a .169 isolated slugging mark last year, after all.
Comments
billwood23
What a disappointment!!!
julyn82001
Yeah, he should be back on track though… It is just a matter of the right opportunity and the right time…
halos101
he a had a chance to play everyday in his hometown. Pretty good opportunity, just couldn’t get it going
Just Another Fan
A lifetime NLer goes to the AL, OPS drops .170 points. Heard this one before…..
dodgerfan711
Espinosa wasn’t anything special in the NL either
JDGoat
Danny Espinosa has also never really been any good though
Angelfanforlife19
Good luck Danny the chemistry wasn’t there with the Angels
RyÅn W Krol
Too bad. I wanted them to get him for a while but it was too late by the time he did. He’s obviously burning my burning out early. But that’s the risk when you’re a low average, high walk hitter with pop. Have a down year and they can’t even hit their weight. Especially in a ballpark like the Big A.
Howard-NY13
Good fit for NY, they could test him at first, with the short porch, he could look like what he look like in WSH
bastros88
he was never really all that special in Washington. yeah, he is good defensively, and has some pop in his bat, but if I’m the Yankees I would keep looking for a better replacement.
T-Dawg
The new Red Sox 3B!
Howard-NY13
But this would have to be a minor league deal and only if headley starts to struggle, which he hasn’t since his one bad month that he has every year which this year was in May. Espinosa would have to be like a Ji Man Choi, or he could be another Ronald torreyes for the yanks
seckert15
Good fit for NY? Yankees do not need a .167 hitter. The least of our problems is the need for a utility infielder. Where would he play? Girardi already screws around with the lineup too much!! The last thing he needs is another piece to give him more options!
seckert15
And for what it’s worth he has played 5 games at first base in his career.
ErnestoRumors
Drove Home Runs?
