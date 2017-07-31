Headlines

Angels Marketing Bud Norris, David Hernandez

12:11pm: MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweets that Petit is also generating interest. The 32-year-old has tossed 60 2/3 innings with a 2.52 ERA, 9.5 K/9, 1.8 BB/9 and a 34.4 percent ground-ball rate this season in a multi-inning role.

11:37am: The Angels are marketing right-handed relievers Bud Norris and David Hernandez, reports ESPN’s Buster Olney (Twitter link). Industry expectation is that both will be traded before today’s 4pm ET non-waiver deadline, Olney adds.

Both Norris and Hernandez have had strong rebound seasons in 2017, though Norris’ numbers have taken a hit in the past week due to a pair of grand slams allowed. That said, he’s worked 41 2/3 innings with a career-high 11.2 K/9 rate against 4.5 BB/9 and a 49 percent ground-ball rate (also a career-best). The resulting 3.89 ERA is a near-mirror image of Norris’ 3.87 FIP and is also largely reported by a 3.59 xFIP and 3.55 SIERA. Norris is a free agent at season’s end, and he’s making $1.75MM this year, with about $602K of that sum still owed to him.

Hernandez, meanwhile, has somewhat quietly turned in an excellent 2.23 ERA with 9.2 K/9, 2.0 BB/9 and a 47.3 percent ground-ball rate through 36 1/3 innings of work. Like Norris, he has enough big league service time to qualify as a free agent following the season, making him a pure rental piece as well. Terms of his minor league deal with the Angels weren’t reported at the time he signed, but I’ve been told he’s earning an $850K base salary — so there’d be about $293K of that sum remaining.

It’s not clear whether the Halos are shopping any of their other short-term assets, though righty Yusmeiro Petit is having a fine year in the bullpen, while third baseman Yunel Escobar has produced at about a league-average pace at the plate. Outfielder Cameron Maybin may well have been a trade commodity, but his knee injury will keep him out into August. It’s still possible that he could clear trade waivers next month or be moved to a team that places a claim, however.

  1. Angels didn’t sign Hernandez. They acquired him from the braves

      • I believe the Giants released him then the braves signed him to a minor league

  2. We are not going to get much for both arms … Norris has had an horrendous week and that may take a tank on his trade value … hope I’m wrong … as to Hernandez … if Eppler plays his cards right … we may get something decent…

    • I would think his value has definitely gone down but I think they could get a number 20-25 prospect from a team depending on the team

    • no they most definetly did not wait until today to start talking

  4. Does anyone remember when Norris was with the Astros and was one of the most sought after arms on the trade market?

    • Yes! Like he was the second coming of Nolan Ryan

  5. Considering the pupu platters rental arms have gotten so far this trade deadline I wouldn’t expect much more beyond a used jock strap and half eaten bag of Big League Chew.

  6. Neither of these guys will bring the Angels any sort of value in return. Don’t get upset Angel fan when that happens.

  7. Yes! Bud Norris is available. Stop all the Sonny Gray talk now

  8. now that Norris has got those walk off granny’s out of his system, he should be good to go from here on out.

