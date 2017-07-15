Astros Have Interest In Jeff Samardzija

Having finished as one of the runners-up in the Jose Quintana sweepstakes, the Astros are still looking to improve their rotation. That upgrade could come in the form of Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija, on whom the Astros are “doing background work,” tweets Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Samardzija, 32, would represent a potential multiyear piece for Houston, as he’s under control through 2020 on the five-year, $90MM contract he signed prior to the 2016 campaign. He’s still owed upward of $60MM, which would make him an especially costly acquisition for a Houston club whose biggest contract is the four-year, $52MM pact right fielder Josh Reddick signed before the season.
In the near term, Samardzija, who’s on pace for his fifth straight 200-inning season, would provide a mid-rotation workhorse to an Astros team that could use one. While the Astros easily own the American League’s best record (61-29) and have run away with the AL West, which they lead by 16.5 games, their rotation hasn’t been the picture of health this season. Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers have pitched like aces this year, but the former has hit the disabled list twice with neck issues and the latter has been on the DL once and, over the past month-plus, has struggled to go deep in games. Charlie Morton has also missed extensive time this year, and injuries have troubled him throughout his career, while Collin McHugh hasn’t pitched at all and Joe Musgrove hasn’t been sharp after a strong major league debut last season. Fortunately for the Astros, Keuchel and McHugh are nearing returns, while Brad Peacock and Mike Fiers have stepped up since Keuchel’s DL placement in early June.
Despite the myriad issues in their rotation, including David Paulino’s season-ending performance-enhancing drug suspension, Astros starters entered Saturday atop the AL in ERA (3.86) and third in fWAR (8.2). Samardzija has accounted for 2.3 fWAR, making him one of the majors’ most valuable starters in that metric’s estimation, but the hard thrower hasn’t prevented runs at a pristine rate. Through 118 innings this year, he carries a 4.58 ERA, largely thanks to a career-worst home run-to-fly ball rate (16.7 percent), an elevated batting average on balls in play (.323) and a low strand rate (67.1 percent). Going from pitcher-friendly AT&T Park in San Francisco to Houston’s Minute Maid Park likely wouldn’t do his already high homer rate any favors, though his sparkling K/BB ratio (9.07) – which is No. 1 among major league starters – could help lead to somewhat of a turnaround in the ERA department.
While the Astros may push to acquire Samardzija, it’s unclear whether the Giants would trade him or whether Houston is one of the eight teams he’d block a move to. Giants executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean revealed earlier this week that the out-of-contention club is “open for business” as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline nears, but he also plans to vie for a playoff berth in 2018. As such, the Giants could prefer to keep Samardzija in their quest to return to relevance next year.
Comments
Astros_fan_84
Smokescreen
southi
For many reasons the Shark seems to make sense as a dark horse trade candidate for many teams looking for an upgrade for their pitching staff. His contract isn’t great (and perhaps the Giants would pay some of that for a better prospect return) but many of Samardizja’s stats seem to indicate that he’d help most rotations.
Whether the Shark is dealt or not, I still feel this is going to be a big trade season with lots of unexpected deals made.
TheGreatTwigog
Yorder Alvarez just got scratched from his start…
pplama
Do you mean Yadier?
Whyamihere
He actually means Yordan I’m guessing. He’s a 1B though.
TheGreatTwigog
Ya that’s it my bad
dodgerfan711
He is the 1B prospect the astros got from LA for Josh Fields
pplama
Thank you. Promising bat gaining some prospect helium.
Henduland
Mud Shark would get lit up at Enron Field.
thomasg
Yep
pplama
Peripherals aside, Don’t think that contract makes sense for the ‘Stros.
aussiegiants53
Kinda want it to happen, kinda don’t, he’s a good dude and we still need innings this year and next year. Guess we wait and see what the offer is… if there is one
asuchrisc
As an Astros fan, not the pitcher I was hoping for. They need to ask the A’s if they wish they had Addison Russell back. (I know there are more years of control in this but still)
arc89
Yes would be the word if Beane could do that trade over but the good part is they flipped Shark for Semien, Bassit, and Pheagly. So at least they were able to get value back on Shark. From what I seen of Shark over the years he is a 6 inning starter that will give up around 3 runs a game. Not a ace but keeps you in the game. A #3 starter for most teams. If i am the Astros I want the giants to pick up some of the money because he is not worth $18 million a year.
Poynter3434
Seems like more of a downgrade then an upgrade.
Henduland
Yeah, I don’t get it. I think the Astros will at least add some bullpen help. Their farm is stacked, and you don’t want Gregerson or Sipp pitching in a tight game in the 7th.
oldleftylong
Astros won’t take on that contract.
mrnatewalter
Giants would presumably take a good bit of it on.
jst8131
giants gm evans will trade for some garbage, guys awful
thomasg
Very concerned who is out going on any trade. Last few trades have no been good for the Astros. Stay away from Milwaukee please.
dodgerfan711
Dont worry the Astros wont pull an A’s and give up a crazy package for mediocre Samardzija
Glenzilla
I wouldn’t say they finished runners-up yet… they could still get a starter better than Quintana
ray_derek
Even if they get a better SP, they’ll still finish runners-up in the Jose Quintana sweepstakes, just like the first line states.
Aaron Sapoznik
If Jeff Samardzija gets traded he would be better off going to a contending team in the N.L., perhaps back to the Cubs were he had his best overall success. The Cubs could use another durable and controllable starting pitcher in addition to just acquired Jose Quintana with Jake Arrieta and John Lackey almost assuredly gone next season as impending free agents.
If the Cubs were willing to take on all or most of Samardzija remaining contract he should cost little in the way of young MLB talent or prospects, the latter of which has been significantly depleted through graduation and trades in the past year or so.
Samardzija, a White Sox fan from northern Indiana, was a disaster in his one year in the A.L. on the South Side of Chicago. Pitching in a hitter-friendly home park like the “Cell” back in 2015 did him no favors. He was better in the vast Oakland “Mausoleum” after being traded to the Cubs the previous summer. “Shark”was also solid in his first year with the Giants in their pitcher-friendly park. He could be a disaster waiting to happen back in the A.L. and in a cozy Minute Maid Park.
“Shark” throws strikes like few other MLB starters but gets hit hard often, with many of his pitches leaving the yard. Wrigley Field is far more forgiving than the Astros home park with the wind blowing in more often than not. The Cub offense should also be more supportive than what Samardzija enjoyed in Oakland, San Francisco and on Chicago’s South Side. They are comparable with Astros as the hitters finally start heating up and now that their manager is finally putting them in a better position to succeed with a more sensible batting order. Samardzija is also very familiar to the current coaching staff that still includes pitching coach Chris Bosio.
Imo, “Shark” would be a nice inning eating addition to the Cubs rotation for both the short and long term. He should also come at a reasonable cost in talent. Make it so, Theo!
rycm131
Giants need to complete this ASAP before they come to their senses. He’s the pitching equivalent on BJ Upton. You’re always waiting for him to be good.