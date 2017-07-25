Astros Outright Ashur Tolliver

The Astros outrighted left-handed reliever Ashur Tolliver off the 40-man roster earlier today, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Astros have yet to formally announce the move and have not announced a corresponding move.

An offseason waiver claim from the Angels organization, the 29-year-old Tolliver appeared in just three big league games and totaled five innings with the Astros in 2017. Tolliver has had a rough go of it in Triple-A Fresno this season, allowing 25 earned runs on 32 hits and 29 walks with 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings. That’s a notable departure from a 2016 campaign in which Tolliver logged a 2.23 ERA with 10.2 K/9 against 3.2 BB/9 through 44 1/3 frames across three minor league levels.