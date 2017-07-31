Astros Place Lance McCullers On 10-Day DL

The Astros have announced that they’ve placed righty Lance McCullers on the 10-day DL with back discomfort. To take his place on the active roster, they’ve recalled righty Michael Feliz from Triple-A Fresno.
The move is a blow to an Astros club that apparently did not add any starting pitching — well, besides Francisco Liriano, who they’ll reportedly use as a reliever — at this year’s deadline. The Astros had been connected to a number of top pitching targets. Dallas Keuchel’s return from the disabled list last weekend looked like a boon to the club, but that addition will be canceled out somewhat by McCullers injury, particularly if McCullers requires a significant amount of time on the DL.
The 23-year-old McCullers was the Astros’ top starter for the first few months of the season, and he’s posted an overall line of 3.92 ERA, 10.1 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 over 105 2/3 innings this year. He has struggled badly so far this month, however, allowing 22 runs (20 earned) and walking 11 batters over 18 2/3 innings.
Comments
Darkness
unfuckingbelievable..talk about over playing your hand..Luhnow comes up with nothing but a pitcher with an almost 6.00 ERA..and has serious pitching problems while all these other contenders add
Aaron Sapoznik
Man, I feel your pain but I’m guessing that the Astros would have had to really overpay to land either Sonny Gray or Yu Darvish with both sellers being division rivals.
David233
Couldn’t Agree More. We definitely could have outbid NY w/o giving up Tucker, Martes or Whitley. Hell, two of the Yankees prospects are hurt.
When all said and done, Lunhow will be graded an “F.”
astros_should_be_fortyfives
Agreed, jumbo and francisco are the 2 lamest possible acquisitions , and we lost aoki. Luhnow is moron , we have needed lefty relief from the get go and we need a real top end arm for rotation all season and this is the best they could ??? It is pathetic,to y sip is an answer to a question nobody asked ! This is a high run scoring team that will get their ass handed to them in the postseason because whomever we play will have real starting pitching. I am absolutely disgusted.
astros_should_be_fortyfives
That was supposed to say tony sipp
mikep
I find that language offensive.
will123
Everyone contender got much better except for us, who got a maybe helpful piece but could easily be as bad as tony sipp. We can’t relay on the injured players coming back 100%
dejota
Tucker, Martes, Whitley and Perez all need to be stars or above average mlbers for any of this to make sense…
Bullet
Great news for the rest of the American league. <3
lsujedi
Mehburger of a deadline for the Stros. If looking at the Dodgers as our biggest competition, seriously fell behind the curve… Gotta think big picture, as in WS opponent.
Giltyval
I trust in Luhnow. But wow Liriano and only Liriano?
WSnotAstros2017
Totally a big Laugh for the fact we DID NOTHING!!!!
Aoki was going to be gone anyways because wasn’t getting the playing time so figured they could get rid of a bad end they both wanted.
NOW McCullers on DL again and am sure HE CAME BACK TOO SOON from his previous stint because hasn’t been same. They better rest him good at least.
Will Feliz be any better even in Bullpen, Liriano. We will wear out Devenski and such and he will be wilted for the playoffs. But hey doubt we make it out of first round
Everyone else DID SOMETHING. But Guess Luhnow felt we had a great team we are 30 games over 500 so decided really to do NOTHING.
As Said he got a dud for Aoki as probably would have DFA’ed him or something
But guess when you don’t want to get rid of anyone and PAY UP as that is what you have to do
Sorry if Astros fall on their faces and lose in first round. We may see World Series in 2018. Maybe we will get some pitching in the Off Season to help us get there
TD272
I’d love to know what the Orioles were asking for Britton – he was the perfect fit for this team.
stl_cards16
I wanted to see Lynn and Rosenthal traded to Houston. Thought it could have been a good match.
Both teams sat on their hands today.
Irish Astros Fan
Our GM Lunhow needs to make an announcement explaining why he didn’t make any significant trade deadline deals and what other teams were asking for, for their top players so at least we can judge whether he made a good decision or not in keeping all his prospects. It’s like he’s addicted to his prospects and thinks they’re all going to be future Hall of Famer’s because we could have easily gotten Gray, Darvish, and, Wilson etc. if we were willing to part with SOME, not ALL of our top prospects. All of those could have individually been obtained without having to give up Tucker or Whitley to get any one of those players. I’m not saying we could have got all three of them but we could’ve had any one of those three and still Kept our top three prospects. I feel sick to my stomach that such a good opportunity was wasted because our GM got gun shy.
Irish Astros Fan
If our team gets bounced in the playoffs in three games, or better yet doesn’t get out of the first round I feel this decision today by our GM to stand pat will be the major reason that it happens. I hope to god we make it to the World Series and win because the Astros have never won. But all our competitors increased their chances of winning today with smart yet fair trades, while we at best stayed neutral. Teams pray for seasons like the one the Astros are having now and to not add to that to maximize that team’s chances should be a fireable offense