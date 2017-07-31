Astros Place Lance McCullers On 10-Day DL

The Astros have announced that they’ve placed righty Lance McCullers on the 10-day DL with back discomfort. To take his place on the active roster, they’ve recalled righty Michael Feliz from Triple-A Fresno.

The move is a blow to an Astros club that apparently did not add any starting pitching — well, besides Francisco Liriano, who they’ll reportedly use as a reliever — at this year’s deadline. The Astros had been connected to a number of top pitching targets. Dallas Keuchel’s return from the disabled list last weekend looked like a boon to the club, but that addition will be canceled out somewhat by McCullers injury, particularly if McCullers requires a significant amount of time on the DL.

The 23-year-old McCullers was the Astros’ top starter for the first few months of the season, and he’s posted an overall line of 3.92 ERA, 10.1 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 over 105 2/3 innings this year. He has struggled badly so far this month, however, allowing 22 runs (20 earned) and walking 11 batters over 18 2/3 innings.