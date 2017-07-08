Headlines

Athletics Option Franklin Barreto to Triple-A, Designate Ryan Lavarnway

By | at

The Athletics have announced a series of roster moves, including the demotion of top prospect Franklin Barreto to Triple-A.  Catcher Ryan Lavarnway has also been designated for assignment.  The two moves create roster space for Josh Phegley (back from the paternity list) and right-hander Chris Smith, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A so he could start today’s game against the Mariners.

  1. Weak move for Barreto. Let the kids play. Get rid of Lowrie so Barreto and Semien can start a double play combo. I know Barreto had a lot of strikeouts but let him learn while the team is not winning.

    • I hope they bring Barreto back up after the All Star break.

