Athletics Option Franklin Barreto to Triple-A, Designate Ryan Lavarnway

The Athletics have announced a series of roster moves, including the demotion of top prospect Franklin Barreto to Triple-A. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway has also been designated for assignment. The two moves create roster space for Josh Phegley (back from the paternity list) and right-hander Chris Smith, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A so he could start today’s game against the Mariners.
newest oldest
Comments
TheThrill18
Weak move for Barreto. Let the kids play. Get rid of Lowrie so Barreto and Semien can start a double play combo. I know Barreto had a lot of strikeouts but let him learn while the team is not winning.
selw0nk
I hope they bring Barreto back up after the All Star break.