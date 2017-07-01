Athletics Sign Third-Rounder Nick Allen To $2MM Bonus

The Athletics have gone way over-slot to sign third-round pick Nick Allen, according to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo (Twitter links). He’ll land a $2MM bonus, well north of the $697,500 allotted to the 81st overall selection.

Allen entered the draft as a consensus top-30 prospect. The diminutive high-school shortstop had been committed to USC before deciding to join the Oakland organization.

Prospect analysts generally viewed Allen as a top-30 talent, with Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs ranking him the highest at 25th. MLB.com placed him in the No. 30 slot. Generally, scouts are said to be enamored of his overall defensive abilities at short, quality baserunning, and strong hit tool.

To make the math work, of course, Oakland had to sign other drafted players for less — particularly after giving slot money to top pick Austin Beck and going $89,500 over slot for fifth-rounder Santi Sanchez. The A’s saved $233,500 against the pool in signing 33rd overall pick Kevin Merrell while also keeping at least $632,600 dry though deals with several other players who went in the first ten rounds.

The team still has yet to reportedly agree to terms with second-rounder Greg Deichmann, a junior from LSU, but will seemingly need to come under the $1,597,300 slot value for the 43rd overall pick to avoid the penalty of losing future draft picks (which no organization has ever done since the current system went into effect).