Bartolo Colon Drawing Interest From Mets, Others

Just-released Braves righty Bartolo Colon is drawing quick interest after reaching the open market, according to multiple reports. The Mets have reached out regarding the team’s former rotation stalwart, per Mike Puma of the New York Post (via Twitter).

While it’s notable that the Mets moved so quickly on a fan favorite who so recently played such a significant role with the organization, it’s not yet clear that Colon is slated to return to Queens. The club doesn’t expect to hear back from Colon’s camp until tomorrow, says Puma. And other (as yet unnamed) organizations have also logged their interest in the veteran hurler, per James Wagner of the New York Times (via Twitter).

Colon, 44, washed out with the Braves this year. But Atlanta is paying his sizable guarantee the rest of the way, with other organizations free to retain him for nothing more than the league minimum salary (for whatever time he actually spends in the majors). And despite Colon’s significant struggles this year, it wasn’t long ago that he was a durable and effective starter for the Mets.

That makes the veteran a reasonable target for teams searching for innings down the stretch. Colon has clearly not been at his best this year, but he has perhaps also been unfortunate (.360 BABIP; 48.2% strand rate) to carry an abysmal 8.14 ERA through his 63 innings on the year. With no financial commitment required to take a chance, it won’t be surprising to see Colon back in the majors in relatively short order.