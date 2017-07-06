Bartolo Colon Drawing Interest From Mets, Others

Just-released Braves righty Bartolo Colon is drawing quick interest after reaching the open market, according to multiple reports. The Mets have reached out regarding the team’s former rotation stalwart, per Mike Puma of the New York Post (via Twitter).
While it’s notable that the Mets moved so quickly on a fan favorite who so recently played such a significant role with the organization, it’s not yet clear that Colon is slated to return to Queens. The club doesn’t expect to hear back from Colon’s camp until tomorrow, says Puma. And other (as yet unnamed) organizations have also logged their interest in the veteran hurler, per James Wagner of the New York Times (via Twitter).
Colon, 44, washed out with the Braves this year. But Atlanta is paying his sizable guarantee the rest of the way, with other organizations free to retain him for nothing more than the league minimum salary (for whatever time he actually spends in the majors). And despite Colon’s significant struggles this year, it wasn’t long ago that he was a durable and effective starter for the Mets.
That makes the veteran a reasonable target for teams searching for innings down the stretch. Colon has clearly not been at his best this year, but he has perhaps also been unfortunate (.360 BABIP; 48.2% strand rate) to carry an abysmal 8.14 ERA through his 63 innings on the year. With no financial commitment required to take a chance, it won’t be surprising to see Colon back in the majors in relatively short order.
Comments
crazysull
Big sexy back to the big Apple, lets make it happen
padresfan
Would be funny
So when he pitches against he padres again he can get dfa again
He should go to a huge park like Oakland
thegreatcerealfamine
Back to where he got caught!
padresfan
Lol
benjaminharvey26
Tigers should take a flyer simply to fill out innings if they are planning on flipping a horse like Verlander.
Nicholas Koch
Kansas City
BlueSkyLA
Mets fans have to be pretty desperate for entertainment to want Colon back in their rotation. Any value as a reliever, perhaps?
krillin
Colon said he is fine with relief
kent814
No but i think he would want to break the dominican wins record
thegreatcerealfamine
With a big fat *
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, everyone is relieved when Colon eats,
skip
He said he’s fine holding the Sun Flower seed bucket to.
Polish Hammer
When he said he was ok with relief he meant gas relief….
Jay Link
Hard to believe any team would entertain signing him
padresfan
Lol, that’s funny
bbatardo
I can see Padres inquiring.. I mean can’t be any worse than Jared Weaver who for whatever reason might make another start for the Padres at some point.
padresfan
No they won’t
They have 3-4 starters getting ready to come off the dl
padresfan
Diaz, cosart, erlin, Friedman, weaver, and they got baumann reliever do back soon, and over turn on the 40 man pitching in El Paso
padresfan
Overton*
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I am telling you, Colon could replace McDowell as Pitching Coach of the O’s and fill in as a starter or bullpen from time to time.
johnsilver
I don’t remember any pitching coach being on the active roster at the same time at the same time, even as a stunt like Minnie Minosa was for Bill Veeck in the late 70’s a few seasons as a player.
Player managers? Sure, many over the years going back to Joe cronin can think of off hand and remember some going back to Frank Robby same.way, just no pitcher player/coaches. you think of any Lefty? Just curious.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I think it would be a first Silver, then again even if it isn’t I want Roger McDowell replaced. He is awful
Polish Hammer
Pitching coach? So he can teach the youngsters how to lie about their age, have experimental surgery only legal overseas or just take PEDs?
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Yeah, what can I say to that, other than Colon has done a good job of reinventing himself and pitching well into his 40’s. I think he could help the O’s pitching staff.
davidcoonce74
He had a PRP injection, which is quite common among major league players these days.. Colon’s stem cell surgery was investigated thoroughly by MLB, which found no wrongdoing. He got suspended for using testosterone in 2012, for which he was suspended 50 games. He was a Cy Young winner years before he tested positive for a PED,
Latin players often lied about their ages to even get a tryout, as seen in Pelotero. If that was your only way out of poverty, you might do the same. Blame the system that demands 16-year olds, not the players. And Colon did escape that poverty.
BTW both Joe Dimaggio and Phil Rizzuto lied about their ages to get tryouts with the Yankees.
Caseys Partner
Why don’t the Phillies claim Colon before the Padres do? This is no time to slack off. Big series with the Padres this weekend and A.J. Preller is going to be looking to pick up three games on the Phillies and steal that first pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.
terry
No claim involved he’s a free agent
chicagofan1978
Cubs. They need another old washed up starting pitcher
jbwalp0214
Dark horse team to pick him up the AZ Dbacks. Weak farm system so can’t acquire depth at the line this doesn’t cost any talent so they may say let’s do this and put Corbin or Colon in the pen.
padresfan
Lol
Colon would get lit up in the nl west
Az and Colorado
LA Sam
As Dodger fan, I say YES! Brilliant move!
Dave Pond
Royals, all day long. Replacement for 5-starter/old Chris Young role, and he’d get to hit, too.