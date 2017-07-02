This week in baseball blogs:
- Big Three Sports examines Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant’s batted-ball data and suggests that he could be underappreciated.
- The Point of Pittsburgh and Pirates Breakdown have pieces on resurgent Bucs outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
- Jays Journal and Everything Bluebirds address Toronto closer Roberto Osuna’s anxiety issues.
- The Intrepid STL uses Statcast to evaluate the Cardinals’ baserunning.
- PhoulBallz chats with two of the Phillies’ best prospects, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and second baseman Scott Kingery, and Triple-A manager Dusty Wathan.
- Camden Depot names four potential paths for the mediocre Orioles.
- Off the Bench wants the Tigers to blow it up.
- The Sports Tank isn’t worried about reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello’s 2017 struggles.
- FanRag speaks with well-regarded Yankees outfield prospect Blake Rutherford.
- Clutchlings talks with Blue Jays director of player development Gil Kim about the team’s farm system.
- Underthought wonders if injured Angels center fielder Mike Trout will be able to finish atop the wins above replacement leaderboard this year.
- The Runner Sports addresses the Astros’ organizational logjam at third base and what it could mean for Alex Bregman.
- Notes From The Sally scouts just-drafted Twins first base/outfield prospect Brent Rooker.
- Sports Talk Philly asks who will be managing the Phillies a year from now.
- Reviewing The Brew says Milwaukee’s season is at a critical juncture.
- Jays From the Couch believes the 13-game stretch the Blue Jays are currently in could decide their deadline approach.
- Mets Daddy uses Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom as examples to remind teams not to implement the same routines for all pitchers.
- ThinkBluePC analyzes the Dodgers’ middle infield depth.
- BP Toronto makes a case for Rogers Communications to sell the Blue Jays.
- The North Shore Nine focuses on the Pirates’ future behind the plate.
- MetsMind explains how left-hander Steven Matz is becoming a smarter pitcher.
-
Prospects1500 highlights top performances from each minor league level for the week of June 19.
- The 3rd Man In profiles Brewers fifth-round pick Nick Egnatuk.
- Call to the Pen (links: 1, 2) notes that the Rangers’ bullpen has bounced back after a rough start and looks at upcoming decisions for Phillies general manager Matt Klentak.
- Motor City Bengals ranks the Tigers’ 20 best prospects.
- Fueled By Sports names the top 10 Twins of all-time.
- Clubhouse Corner interviews Yankees 28th-round pick Shane Roberts and his father
- Pinstriped Prospects shares a scouting report on another young Yankee, Single-A outfielder Estevan Florial.
Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
halos101
if trout leads the league in war after this season and doesn’t win the MVP it’s a real shame