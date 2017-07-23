Headlines

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: D-backs, Yanks, Sox, Kershaw, Jays, Braves, Cards

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

  1. I truly hope Pirates Breakdown is very wrong. Please don’t target any of those 3 guys.

  2. 2 of the 3 ideas are bad, but Pirates Breakdown’s third suggestion for a SP that Pittsburgh should target is fantastic….Matt Moore.

    A lefty that Searage could try to fix who was a very good pitcher at one point and (music to Huntingdon’s ears) he has two club options at a reasonable rate (Niese money).

    So if they fix him, they can actually keep him unlike Volquez, Happ, etc. and if they can’t, they aren’t stuck with him. Great fit.

    I also think Nunez would be the perfect bench piece rental for the Pirates right now.

    Steven Brault (started the AAA All Star Game and leads the IL in many pitching categories this year) and Will Craig (former first round pick) for Moore and Nunez?

    • I don’t think the giants would want much for Moore imo. But does a move like that put them over the top for a wildcard or winning the central?

      • Yeah, I only just now saw his numbers this year and was thinking more of his Tampa days, but…with Ray Searage, I’d still want to trade for him but, you are right, the offer should be a little lower.

        I think the Pirates have a real chance to win the Central. They don’t have as many top players as the Cubs, but they have the fewest holes of any team in the division with Marte back and Glasnow gone.

        But, even if they don’t make a run this year, Moore could help in 18 and 19 possibly. And if he reestablishes himself as a #3 starter, they could trade Cole without absolutely needing pitching back for him with Taillon and Nova.

        Seems like a low risk move with lots of chances for upside.

  3. Very confused with the infatuation of Todd Frazier

    • Todd Frazier at third and moving Headley to first is way better then what they had.

      • Frazier is a 4 win player and has a WAY better OBP then carter has ever seen

  4. That Frank Wren article was terrible. The only way to get out from under BJ’s contract was to move Kimbrell with him. Also where the return on Justin Upton may not have been great it was still not as bad as what Wren gave up to get him.
    Granted he signed Acuna & Albies but was that him or the international scouts call ? Yes at the deadline we coulda got a whole lot more for Kimbrell but at that moment the most important thing was shedding the salary and Wisler was their top prospect at the time. I am not totally sold on all of Coppy’s moves but I believe in the philosophy of acquiring as many top arms as possible and see who develops.

