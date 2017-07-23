Baseball Blogs Weigh In: D-backs, Yanks, Sox, Kershaw, Jays, Braves, Cards

This week in baseball blogs:
- Inside the ’Zona reacts to the Diamondbacks’ acquisition of outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Tigers.
- Bronx Bomber Ball lists seven reasons why the Yankees made out great in this week’s trade with the White Sox.
- MLB Sweet Spot breaks down the pros and cons of the Red Sox missing out on third baseman Todd Frazier, who went to the Yankees in their deal with the White Sox.
- The K Zone delves into the postseason struggles of Clayton Kershaw.
- Jays Journal contends that Toronto would net a major haul if it were to trade closer Roberto Osuna.
- Minor League Ball profiles highly touted Braves outfield prospect Ronald Acuna.
- The Intrepid STL studies the recent brilliance of Cardinals righty Michael Wacha.
- Motor City Bengals advises the Tigers not to tear it down.
- Camden Depot wonders what kind of market there would be for third baseman Manny Machado if the Orioles were to shop him prior to the trade deadline.
- A’s Farm interviews young Athletics Matt Chapman, Bruce Maxwell and Jaycob Brugman.
- Notes From The Sally scouts Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome.
- Clubhouse Corner focuses on the majors’ declining stars and those who are emerging.
- Sports Talk Philly compares the Hall of Fame cases of second basemen Robinson Cano and Chase Utley.
- The Sports Tank recaps Pablo Sandoval’s disastrous Red Sox tenure.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2, 3) checks in on potential starting pitcher acquisitions for the Yankees, asks where the Athletics will trade first baseman Yonder Alonso, and examines Astros righty Brad Peacock’s success as a starter this year.
- DiNardo’s Dugout discusses the the Chicago teams’ Jose Quintana trade and previews the trade deadline from an American League point of view.
- Everything Bluebirds doesn’t want the Blue Jays to trade Marcus Stroman.
- Purple Row speaks with Rockies director of pitching operations Mark Wiley.
- Pirates Breakdown names three starting pitchers the Bucs should pursue.
- Call to the Pen runs down the pros and cons of potential Phillies trades.
- BP Toronto takes a realistic look at the trade deadline from a Blue Jays perspective.
- Infield Shift writes that former general manager Frank Wren’s legacy is still alive with the Braves.
- The Point of Pittsburgh regards the Dodgers as a logical fit for first baseman/outfielder John Jaso and reliever Tony Watson.
- Jays From the Couch looks at Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez’s trade candidacy.
- MetsMind analyzes reliever Paul Sewald’s rookie campaign.
- The Redbird Daily expects serious regression from Cardinals reliever John Brebbia.
- Pinstriped Prospects has a scouting report on Yankees Single-A outfielder Pablo Olivares.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast talks with Justin Volman, the CEO of the Collegiate Baseball Scouting Network.
- Rotisserie Duck offers some humorous baseball quotes.
greg91305
I truly hope Pirates Breakdown is very wrong. Please don’t target any of those 3 guys.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
2 of the 3 ideas are bad, but Pirates Breakdown’s third suggestion for a SP that Pittsburgh should target is fantastic….Matt Moore.
A lefty that Searage could try to fix who was a very good pitcher at one point and (music to Huntingdon’s ears) he has two club options at a reasonable rate (Niese money).
So if they fix him, they can actually keep him unlike Volquez, Happ, etc. and if they can’t, they aren’t stuck with him. Great fit.
I also think Nunez would be the perfect bench piece rental for the Pirates right now.
Steven Brault (started the AAA All Star Game and leads the IL in many pitching categories this year) and Will Craig (former first round pick) for Moore and Nunez?
angelsfan4life412
I don’t think the giants would want much for Moore imo. But does a move like that put them over the top for a wildcard or winning the central?
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Yeah, I only just now saw his numbers this year and was thinking more of his Tampa days, but…with Ray Searage, I’d still want to trade for him but, you are right, the offer should be a little lower.
I think the Pirates have a real chance to win the Central. They don’t have as many top players as the Cubs, but they have the fewest holes of any team in the division with Marte back and Glasnow gone.
But, even if they don’t make a run this year, Moore could help in 18 and 19 possibly. And if he reestablishes himself as a #3 starter, they could trade Cole without absolutely needing pitching back for him with Taillon and Nova.
Seems like a low risk move with lots of chances for upside.
Rickeo02
Very confused with the infatuation of Todd Frazier
thegreatcerealfamine
Todd Frazier at third and moving Headley to first is way better then what they had.
goblins
They cut Carter only to trade for Carter.
thegreatcerealfamine
Try harder pal!
jonscriff
Frazier is a 4 win player and has a WAY better OBP then carter has ever seen
steelerbravenation
That Frank Wren article was terrible. The only way to get out from under BJ’s contract was to move Kimbrell with him. Also where the return on Justin Upton may not have been great it was still not as bad as what Wren gave up to get him.
Granted he signed Acuna & Albies but was that him or the international scouts call ? Yes at the deadline we coulda got a whole lot more for Kimbrell but at that moment the most important thing was shedding the salary and Wisler was their top prospect at the time. I am not totally sold on all of Coppy’s moves but I believe in the philosophy of acquiring as many top arms as possible and see who develops.