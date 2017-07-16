Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Yanks, Gray, Bucs, Deadline

This week in baseball blogs:
- BP Toronto imagines what a Blue Jays fire sale would look like.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) sees Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge as the potential face of Major League Baseball and shares a couple trade proposals centering on Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray.
- Pirates Breakdown offers a rest-of-season outlook for outfielder Starling Marte, who’s about to return from an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension.
- DiNardo’s Dugout has both an article and a podcast previewing the trade deadline from a National League perspective.
- LegendsOnDeck (links: 1, 2) names the most surprising and disappointing first-half performances from both hitters and pitchers.
- Underthought polls readers on the season’s second half.
- Walk-Off Walk compares the curveball spin rates of Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill and Braves rookie southpaw Sean Newcomb.
- Notes From The Sally scouts White Sox third base prospect Jake Burger, the 11th pick in this year’s draft.
- Jays From the Couch regards Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon as a great fit for Toronto.
- Pinstripe Alley wants the Yankees to buy at the trade deadline.
- District On Deck ranked potential pre-trade deadline closer targets for the Nationals before they acquired a pair Sunday.
- Reviewing the Brew views Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia as a superstar in the making.
- Bronx Bomber Ball lists five second-half keys to success for the Yankees.
- The Point of Pittsburgh wonders what acquiring former White Sox and now-Cubs lefty Jose Quintana would have meant for the Pirates this year.
- The Sports Tank recaps the All-Star Game.
- MetsMind tackles righty Jacob deGrom’s summer resurgence.
- Clubhouse Corner checks in on the state of the Yankees’ roster.
- Sports Talk Philly interviews legendary reliever Billy Wagner.
- Jays Journal fasts forward to Toronto’s 2020 lineup.
- Big Three Sports looks ahead to the 2018 home run derby.
- The 3rd Man In explains why the Brewers should move lefty Josh Hader to the rotation.
- Mets Daddy believes the club will have an interesting second half.
- Camden Depot analyzes the Orioles’ Adam Jones positioning in center field.
- Everything Bluebirds argues that the Blue Jays don’t need to tank.
- The K Zone chats with Phillies utilityman Ty Kelly.
- Extra Innings interviews Charlie Hill, the head of Major League Baseball’s London office, about the buildup to MLB games in London.
- Prospects1500 highlights top performances from each minor league level for the week of July 3.
- The Runner Sports profiles Astros outfield prospect Carmen Benedetti.
- PhoulBallz talks with Phillies third base prospect Mitch Walding.
- Rotisserie Duck looks at dual-sport athletes who have played baseball.
- Call to the Pen expects a better second half from the Phillies.
- Fueled By Sports ranks the top five Braves teams of all-time.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast (Stitcher link) features a guest appearance from Sahadev Sharma, who covers the Cubs for The Athletic.
Ruben_Tomorrow
This is what we’ve come to? Articles discussing the “New Face of Baseball” based on a half season’s performance?
Henduland
NY hype machine at work.
Derek Jeter was a great player, but if he played his entire career in Milwaukee like Robin Yount did, would he be so well remembered?
angelsfan4life412
A few thoughts, Would the pirates of faired out well if they traded Glasnow , Meadows or Bell for Quintana? I don’t think the brewers will trade for Sonny Gray , no way they trade some future pieces for a young ace, I still think the cubs or astros will make a move for sonny gray.
giggity212
Judge is not the face of baseball. He very well could be, but he has a lot to prove to earn that title. Trout earned that with years of elite performance. Before him it was Miguel Cabrera, and so on. Until Judge does this for a few more years, he won’t be the face of the game.
Henduland
The Brewers deal is lopsided in the A’s favor, the Cubs deal is lopsided in the Cubs favor. Somewhere in the middle of both is what a deal will look like.