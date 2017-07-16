Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Yanks, Gray, Bucs, Deadline

This week in baseball blogs:
- BP Toronto imagines what a Blue Jays fire sale would look like.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) sees Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge as the potential face of Major League Baseball and shares a couple trade proposals centering on Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray.
- Pirates Breakdown offers a rest-of-season outlook for outfielder Starling Marte, who’s about to return from an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension.
- DiNardo’s Dugout has both an article and a podcast previewing the trade deadline from a National League perspective.
- LegendsOnDeck (links: 1, 2) names the most surprising and disappointing first-half performances from both hitters and pitchers.
- Underthought polls readers on the season’s second half.
- Walk-Off Walk compares the curveball spin rates of Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill and Braves rookie southpaw Sean Newcomb.
- Notes From The Sally scouts White Sox third base prospect Jake Burger, the 11th pick in this year’s draft.
- Jays From the Couch regards Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon as a great fit for Toronto.
- Pinstripe Alley wants the Yankees to buy at the trade deadline.
- District On Deck ranked potential pre-trade deadline closer targets for the Nationals before they acquired a pair Sunday.
- Reviewing the Brew views Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia as a superstar in the making.
- Bronx Bomber Ball lists five second-half keys to success for the Yankees.
- The Point of Pittsburgh wonders what acquiring former White Sox and now-Cubs lefty Jose Quintana would have meant for the Pirates this year.
- The Sports Tank recaps the All-Star Game.
- MetsMind tackles righty Jacob deGrom’s summer resurgence.
- Clubhouse Corner checks in on the state of the Yankees’ roster.
- Sports Talk Philly interviews legendary reliever Billy Wagner.
- Jays Journal fasts forward to Toronto’s 2020 lineup.
- Big Three Sports looks ahead to the 2018 home run derby.
- The 3rd Man In explains why the Brewers should move lefty Josh Hader to the rotation.
- Mets Daddy believes the club will have an interesting second half.
- Camden Depot analyzes the Orioles’ Adam Jones positioning in center field.
- Everything Bluebirds argues that the Blue Jays don’t need to tank.
- The K Zone chats with Phillies utilityman Ty Kelly.
- Extra Innings interviews Charlie Hill, the head of Major League Baseball’s London office, about the buildup to MLB games in London.
- Prospects1500 highlights top performances from each minor league level for the week of July 3.
- The Runner Sports profiles Astros outfield prospect Carmen Benedetti.
- PhoulBallz talks with Phillies third base prospect Mitch Walding.
- Rotisserie Duck looks at dual-sport athletes who have played baseball.
- Call to the Pen expects a better second half from the Phillies.
- Fueled By Sports ranks the top five Braves teams of all-time.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast (Stitcher link) features a guest appearance from Sahadev Sharma, who covers the Cubs for The Athletic.
Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
