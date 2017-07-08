Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Scherzer, Piscotty, Shelby, Jays, Mets, Braves

This week in baseball blogs:
- The Sports Tank declares that Nationals ace Max Scherzer is the best pitcher in baseball.
- The Redbird Daily studies Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty’s 2017 power outage.
- Infield Shift revisits the infamous Shelby Miller trade the Diamondbacks made with the Braves in 2015.
- Jays Journal breaks down Toronto’s non-Josh Donaldson trade candidates.
- Mets Daddy criticizes general manager Sandy Alderson for letting star infielders Daniel Murphy and Justin Turner go during his tenure.
- Outfield Fly Rule wants the Braves to trade second baseman Brandon Phillips and promote standout prospect Ozzie Albies.
- The Point of Pittsburgh and North Shore Nine focus on Pirates infielder Josh Harrison’s resurgence.
- Outside Pitch MLB lists five reasons the Red Sox shouldn’t trade for a third baseman.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2, 3) looks at a couple key reasons for the Astros’ success, explores whether the Yankees should buy or sell at the deadline, and argues that Masahiro Tanaka has righted the ship.
- Rotisserie Duck analyzes which pitchers are overrated and which are underrated.
- Jays From the Couch doesn’t see the logic in Toronto potentially trading right-hander Marcus Stroman at the deadline.
- The First Out At Third believes Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw should’ve made the All-Star team.
- Phillies Nation reflects on the team’s short-lived union with outfielder Michael Saunders.
- Notes From The Sally scouts Cardinals shortstop prospect Delvin Perez.
- Sports Talk Philly wonders if there’s a growing disconnect between the Phillies’ front office and coaching staff.
- Mets Mind examines outfielder Curtis Granderson’s in-season turnaround.
- Big Three Sports expects this year’s home run derby to be the best since 2003.
- Call to the Pen ranks the 10 best players who never made it to the majors.
- Fueled By Sports names the best Braves of all-time.
- PhoulBallz (links: 1, 2, 3) chats with some of the Phillies’ minor league coaches.
- Pinstriped Prospects speaks with young Yankees hurler Austin DeCarr.
- The 3rd Man In profiles Brewers third-round pick Jacob Heatherly.
- The K Zone talks with Scott Braun of MLB Network.
- NatsGM has a podcast interview with Driveline Baseball’s founder, Kyle Boddy.
- Camden Depot notes that the Orioles have often been on the wrong end of blowouts this year.
- Pirates Breakdown flashes back to the 2008 trade deadline, GM Neal Huntington’s first with the Bucs.
- Everything Bluebirds advises the Blue Jays to learn from the mistakes they made in 1995.
- Call to the Pen suggests the Phillies are in the midst of an important psychological test.
- Extra Innings UK attends the first-ever home run derby on British soil, one featuring Carlos Delgado, Shawn Green and Cliff Floyd.
Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
NicknewsomeATL
Scherzer is not the best pitcher in baseball. That belongs to Kershaw…postseason is a different story.
Griffin03302016
True
mlbtrrtblm
Yeah, I’m sure teams will be tripping over themselves to trade for Brandon Phillips.
thegreatcerealfamine
This was supposed to be a down year in the Bronx and if they finished around .500 then that would be a huge plus. The idea was to sprinkle in a few veterans to help the young players and see how it played out. Problem is they got off to a great start playing way above their heads and Judge emerged while a few players started off hot. Then things came crashing down to earth,injuries were horrendous and the pitching cooled,while the bullpen was an unseen weakness. They should definitely stick with the original plan and stay the course,no trades for rentals,play the kids and wait till the others come back in the spring. They can still finish above .500 and with the injured vets returning possibly still make the playoffs!
0ptimetstic
It’s a shame MetsDaddy is the go-to “Baseball blog” attached to the Mets for this site. There are numerous blogs, far superior.