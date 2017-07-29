Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Yanks, Red Sox, Royals, Braves, Brewers

This week in baseball blogs:
- Underthought compares the trades the Yankees and Red Sox have made this month to acquire third basemen.
- Bleeding Royal Blue reacts to the trade Kansas City and San Diego made this week.
- Notes From The Sally scouts highly touted Braves shortstop prospect Kevin Maitan.
Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff discusses the best pitchers in the game and those who could become the best.
- Mets Daddy reflects on the New York tenure of first baseman Lucas Duda, whom the team traded to the Rays on Thursday.
- The First Out At Third focuses on the Brewers’ acquisition of former reliever Anthony Swarzak from the White Sox.
- BP Toronto is buying into Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak’s newfound success.
- Pinstriped Prospects wants the Yankees to find a way to get rid of expensive outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.
- The Sports Tank (links: 1, 2) opines that the Brewers should acquire Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler and touches on the David Price-Dennis Eckersley feud in Boston.
- North Shore Nine analyzes the resurgence of Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
- District On Deck names the 10 biggest trades Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo has made.
- Outfield Fly Rule searches for a trade partner for Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips.
- Now On Deck analyzes this week’s Orioles-Phillies trade.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) looks at both the Astros’ and Yankees’ needs before the deadline.
- Inside the ’Zona details some relievers the Diamondbacks could target.
- Brew City Sports Report contemplates the Brewers’ deadline options.
- Minor League Ball ranks the Braves’ top 10 prospects.
- Pirates Breakdown lists three outfield targets for the Bucs.
- Jays Journal runs down potential trade destinations for Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista.
- MLB Sweet Spot evaluates some past deadline deals.
- DiNardo’s Dugout discusses the Yankees, Nationals and Diamondbacks.
- Call to the Pen (links: 1, 2) lists five corner outfielders the Royals could acquire and looks ahead to 2018 for the Phillies.
- Ladodgerreport writes about Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor’s breakout.
- Walk-Off Walk examines Braves closer Jim Johnson’s struggles in high-leverage spots.
- Jays From the Couch assigns blame for Toronto’s disappointing season.
- The Point of Pittsburgh argues that underwhelming 2017 performances from the Pirates’ top and mid-tier prospects will hamper their moves at the deadline.
- Camden Depot revisits the Wade Miley–Ariel Miranda trade the Orioles and Mariners made in 2016.
- Big Three Sports scouts the 2017 Cape Cod League All-Star Game.
- A’s Farm interviews Rick Magnante, who manages the Athletics’ Single-A affiliate in Stockton, Calif.
Extra Innings looks at how the collective bargaining agreement affects MLB’s plans to play games at international sites.
- Everything Bluebirds hopes the Blue Jays put greater emphasis on finding quality backup catchers going forward.
- MetsMind shares a scouting report on outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
padam
Good luck to the Yanks getting rid of Ellsbury. Never understood the signing considering they had him in Gardner.
beaubeadreaux
The Cubs Den lost its founder John Arguello tonight after a battle with cancer. He started a well informed blog & stressed the importance of appropriate discord in the comments, something rarely seen these days. He will be greatly missed
benny
sad yes will be missed go cubs go
24TheKid
I hated the Miley for Miranda trade at first, as he didn’t seem any better, but now I can definitely say that without him we would be in a way worst position than we are now. And it’s one of the few good trades Dipoto has made.
Kevin McKeon
Blue Jays will acquire Dee Gordon
Dodgers will acquire Yu Darvish
Brewers will acquire Sonny Gray
Tigers will KEEP Justin Verlander
halos101
i think your right about verlander and darvish but i’m starting to lean towards them not giving up top prospects once again
Kevin McKeon
Giants will sign Jose Bautista to a 2 year 36 million dollar deal.
Kevin McKeon
Royals acquire Jake McGee from Rockies for Jorge Soler and cash.
Kevin McKeon
Blue Jays, Yankees involved in discussions involving Jacoby Ellsbury and Jose Bautista
Kevin McKeon
Diamondbacks, Tigers discussing deal involving Verlander, Upton and Ray, Pollock
Kevin McKeon
Astros, Nationals, Jays, Yankees, Rockies, and Dodgers all in “wish list” for CarGo.
Kevin McKeon
Corey Seager “willing to give up #5” in order for the Dodgers to persuit Gonzalez this offseason.
Kevin McKeon
Giants, Dodgers, Rockies all in mix for OF Andrew McCutchen.
Kevin McKeon
Yankees: “Severino will not be traded any time soon. Pineda however, is up in the air.”
Kevin McKeon
Blue Jays going after McCutchen, CarGo, and Carlos Gomez in offseason. “99.9% sure we will sign one of them.”
Kevin McKeon
Yankees not gonna sign Harper, nor will they sign Machado.
Kevin McKeon
Dodgers willing to trade Rich Hill, Franklim Gutierrez for Yu Darvish, Carlos Gomez
Kevin McKeon
Minor league legend Joe Russo turns 100!!