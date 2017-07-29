Headlines

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Yanks, Red Sox, Royals, Braves, Brewers

This week in baseball blogs:

  1. Good luck to the Yanks getting rid of Ellsbury. Never understood the signing considering they had him in Gardner.

  2. The Cubs Den lost its founder John Arguello tonight after a battle with cancer. He started a well informed blog & stressed the importance of appropriate discord in the comments, something rarely seen these days. He will be greatly missed

  3. I hated the Miley for Miranda trade at first, as he didn’t seem any better, but now I can definitely say that without him we would be in a way worst position than we are now. And it’s one of the few good trades Dipoto has made.

  4. Blue Jays will acquire Dee Gordon

    Dodgers will acquire Yu Darvish

    Brewers will acquire Sonny Gray

    Tigers will KEEP Justin Verlander

    • i think your right about verlander and darvish but i’m starting to lean towards them not giving up top prospects once again

  5. Giants will sign Jose Bautista to a 2 year 36 million dollar deal.

  6. Royals acquire Jake McGee from Rockies for Jorge Soler and cash.

  7. Blue Jays, Yankees involved in discussions involving Jacoby Ellsbury and Jose Bautista

  8. Diamondbacks, Tigers discussing deal involving Verlander, Upton and Ray, Pollock

  9. Astros, Nationals, Jays, Yankees, Rockies, and Dodgers all in “wish list” for CarGo.

  10. Corey Seager “willing to give up #5” in order for the Dodgers to persuit Gonzalez this offseason.

  11. Giants, Dodgers, Rockies all in mix for OF Andrew McCutchen.

  12. Yankees: “Severino will not be traded any time soon. Pineda however, is up in the air.”

  13. Blue Jays going after McCutchen, CarGo, and Carlos Gomez in offseason. “99.9% sure we will sign one of them.”

  14. Yankees not gonna sign Harper, nor will they sign Machado.

  15. Dodgers willing to trade Rich Hill, Franklim Gutierrez for Yu Darvish, Carlos Gomez

  16. Minor league legend Joe Russo turns 100!!

