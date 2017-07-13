Beltway Notes: Buy Or Sell, Britton, MASN, Solis

Here’s the latest from the broader beltway region:
- Some in the Orioles front office apparently see the merit in weighing at least a partial sell-off if the club’s fortunes don’t change before the trade deadline, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag writes. But that will still require the sign-off of owner Peter Angelos, who Heyman notes may not be inclined to give up on the current season. Though the O’s are still within sight of the Wild Card chase, there’s no indication at present that the team’s starting pitching woes will really improve. Then again, the organization has managed to surprise quite a bit in the recent past.
- Even if the O’s do begin marketing some pieces, Heyman says there’s no indication they’ll be willing to part with their core position players. But relievers could be fair game, he suggests, with late-inning arms Zach Britton, Brad Brach, and Mychal Givens all generating phone traffic from rival organizations. The Dodgers are one team with interest in Britton, Heyman writes, as Los Angeles looks into the possibility of adding a big-time lefty to the pen. It seems the Nationals may also be at least looking into Britton, though obviously relations between the Nats and O’s aren’t exactly sunny.
- Indeed, the long-broiling MASN television rights fees dispute between the Orioles and Nationals is still ongoing. But it did reach an important point today, as Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post notes on Twitter. A New York appellate court ruled that the proper arbitral forum for the dispute is MLB’s Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee — the same body that gave the Nats an award for past years’ rights fees that spurred the current legal battle. That ruling itself can still be appealed, of course, and even then it seems the sides could still need to go through another arbitration process (barring settlement but also possibly subject to its own appeal). While that appears to be a nice win for the Nationals, then, it’s not as if the team will suddenly gain access to the money it has long sought from the Orioles, who control the jointly owned television network.
- Meanwhile, as the Nats weigh all manner of bullpen possibilities, the team has officially announced that lefty Sammy Solis was optioned to Triple-A. He had only just been activated from a lengthy DL stint, but was hammered in four outings since his return. Presumably, the Nats will hope to work out the kinks for the power lefty over the next few weeks, but his struggles could feature prominently in the team’s thinking at the deadline.
Comments
hunthutch
If dodgers get Britton to add onto there already elite bullpen that would be scaryyyyy
angels fan
Elite ? There’s only one guy who is elite
bastros88
the dodgers probably have one of the best bullpens in all of baseball
Bruin1012
Britton is going to be costly.
hunthutch
Eh not to costly for a reliever , He’ll prob command from dodgers maybe verdugo bc he’s a mid season rental
Steve Adams
Britton is controlled through 2018.
smelliott00
I was thinking Calhoun, Buehler, and one or two lower level prospects would make a lot of sense for Britton.
elsidd
I’m an Orioles fan and I don’t think there’s any chance they give up Buehler and Calhoun for Britton.
dodgerfan711
Oh i wish it were that easy. They couldn’t ship verdugo out fast enough if he was all it took for britton
Bruin1012
Did you not see what Chapman cost last year it’s going to be costly.
MaverickDodger
I’m going to have to agree with the comments to this post. Verdugo will most likely packaged in any trade for the Dodgers. If it were just him for Britton that would be a steal. I don’t see a scenario where Buehler gets traded. But the package will be sizeable to get Britton away from Os
Dunton
Sammy Solis needs to find a new line of work outside baseball.
natsgm
Because of a bad season? Yea…
angelsfan4life
Any chances that they look to trade Trumbo? With all these teams looking for a first baseman, they might get a good return for him.
mstrchef13
Anyone who wanted Trumbo could have had him in the offseason. No one is going to take him and his contract now that he has returned to being slightly above average.] rather than leading the world in homers.
DodgerBear
Pederson, Calhoun, Alvarez for Britton
smelliott00
Alvarez isn’t moving for just about anybody.
Caseys Partner
Yes he is. This past winter Alvarez wasn’t moving but his status has changed a lot.
Look up what he’s doing this year.
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
Verdugo, Calhoun and Stripling for Britton
Juelz05
I find all these trade scenarios laughable. Everyone said all off season the Dodgers over valued their prospects and now you think the Dodgers would give up two pieces for for Britton? Not happening, Verdugo is barely old enough to drink and you think they’d ship him out for a year plus of a set up/7th inning guy? Thank you Cubs for again driving up the price, but the Dodgers unlike the Cubs and Nationals are not only in a place to compete now, but also for the next 5-7 years. It would be nice to see them go all in a little bit, but they won’t overpay, just like they didn’t for Dozier or Forsythe. Sorry Oriole’s doubtful we’re a match for you.
elsidd
Yes, but you’re also grossly under valuing how relievers have dominated playoffs in the recent past – and while the Dodgers are set up great to be in contention for many years, they will likely be looking to add relievers to enhance their chances of actually winning a world series.
Not to mention, they will also be preventing the Nats from getting that reliever – so there’s a little added value there.
Caseys Partner
Cubs didn’t need Chapman.
That was a mistake.
acarneglia
You don’t think that Chicago is set up to compete for the next 5-7 years?
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
Calhoun is a DH, Stripling is a 4A pitcher and Verdugo is a solid prospect with no ML experience. Britton, if healthy, would fill a highly valued role as a left-handed compliment to Kenley and could conceivably make the difference between another disappointing playoff run and a WS ring. You have to take risks if you want to play. Nothing laughable at all about that scenario if it means two seasons of the best bullpen in the majors.
Juelz05
Verdugo and Alvarez + more is laughable. Puig and Sheffield and maybe some minor prospect would make more sense being where you’re at with Davis and trumbo makes more sense cause you’re not full rebuild. The dodgers won’t overpay. Everyone saw what the Indians won the trade deadline last year but without a ws they’re the biggest losers, and in three years Cubs fans may regret the chapman deal. The dodgers are run to well to allow an all in like the phillies to happen and Britton for Verdugo and Alverez plus more is exactly that.
halos101
orioles need to trade britton at this deadline. The windows closed
sidewinder11
Brach makes a ton of sense for a team like Arizona that doesn’t have the prospects to get a guy like Britton or Robertson. He’s still controlled through next year too so it’s not an all-in move that hurts their future
dodgerfan711
Dodgers need to be aggressive on britton. Nats getting him would present a big roadblock in october.
BlueSkyLA
What’s the attraction for Britton? He sure looks to be off his game this season. Walk rate up, SO rate down, and a truly ugly WHIP.
nelsoncruz23
He’s barely even pitched this year. He probably is just readjusting.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
It’s a small sample size to even try to judge.
dodgerfan711
Its a matter of health. Not performance
BaltimoreMatthew23
I’m an O’s fan and for Britton I would want Alvarez and Verdugo .
Manfred Long
Alvarez and Verdugo for Britton is laughable
elsidd
I’m an O’s fan and I agree. But one of those pieces along with a couple of B level prospects is not an unreasonable return to expect.
BaltimoreMatthew23
nelsoncruz23
Thats a stretch. Baltimore should toss in brach or someone.
nelsoncruz23
Manfred Long
If Britton is back to normal in a couple weeks, I say the Dodgers need to go hard after Britton. I’d say Calhoun as the starting point, No way we touch Alvarez, Bueller or Verdugo for a relief piece.
Still shocked that Buck Showalter didn’t use Britton in the ALCS in the final innings……..had his best pitcher watch.
Bruin1012
If he shows he is back to normal then you won’t get him unless you put an elite offer out here look what Yankees got for Chapman and Britton comes with an extra year of control.
Bruin1012
Britton was the best closer in baseball last year and could the difference for a team like the Dodgers or the Nats. He will demand a huge return or the Orioles don’t trade him. All this prospect hugging is kind of funny especially when it comes to elite level controllable pitching.
DodgerBlueForLife
If Britton was on par with his previous performance you are right…….but he has been injured so that hurts his value.
Britton was an absolute beast no doubt, If he is healthy I want him on the Dodgers. Prob the best out of Chapman, Andrew Miller. I’m still vexed the Dodgers had a trade for Chapman last year and pulled the offer off the table…..then the damn Yankees get an absolute haul for Chapman then end up resigning him.
frankiegxiii
Dodgers, can you please get Zach Britton without giving up Verdugo Buehler or Alvarez? Thanks in advance
DodgerBlueForLife
Orioles should just trade the Dodgers Machado and Britton and get the minor rebuild rocking lol
Caseys Partner
The Dodgers don’t need Machado. The Dodgers infield on the left side is the best in MLB this year.
DodgerBlueForLife
Ughhh just move Turner to second base
dodgerfan711
Move turner to 1b. bellinger plays Lf full time
Caseys Partner
“A New York appellate court ruled that the proper arbitral forum for the dispute is MLB’s Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee”
The Federal courts operate on a banana republic level. This is straight corruption.
We did learn however that those ownership stakes in TV deals with networks like Comcast pay out tens of millions each year in cash to the team and that team does not pay MLB tax on that money, only the cash payments in the deal.
The Phillies have one of those stakes and they also get a huge cut of advertising revenue making their TV deal worth around $6 billion.
JCCfromDC
You’ve got it backwards. Angelos is trying to weasel out of the deal (binding arbitration before the MLB panel) that is explicitly called for in the MASN contract. He didn’t like the result, so he’s trying to rewrite the deal. As every court that has heard this case has pointed out, this is the process he agreed to in the deal. Not included in the contract at all? The “Bortz methodology” (much less Angelos’s thumb-on-the-scale interpretation).
Ironically, it’s quite possible that the panel will award the Nats a higher rights fee than the original panel. The award that Angelos is fighting is much closer to his number than to the Nats’ calculation. Further, the panel was conservative in extrapolating the RSN market, and the new panel will have actual data to use for the full five year period.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
“Hey Peter Angelos, we’ll give you X, Y and Z if you allow the Washington Nationals to move into your market.”
“OK, deal.”
“OK, now that the Nationals are there, we are only going to you X and Y. Tough luck.”
I don’t quite understand the MASN dispute. The Orioles gave up a LOT by ceding the DC market, Why shouldn’t they get the deal they cut to give it up?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Look I’m a Dodger fan, but can we please stop overvaluing Alvarez.
dodgerfan711
Its not over value but with urias hurt they need to hold on to or place big value on pitching
DodgerBlueForLife
Not overvauluing Alvarez, he has all the tools…….he just needs time. Even if he doesn’t work out as a starter, his value as a top bullpen piece is easy to see
LA Sam
Don’t wanna see Dodgers mortgage their future but they have a tremendous farm system right now, up n down, big league team is running on all cylinders, don’t fix what’s not broken….but if u can pull off a Baez to Britton to Jansen 7th, 8th, 9th DO IT! While ur at it get O’s to throw in Brach, he will give u added luxury in a deep pen n allow them to soften others innings loads down the stretch….1988 was a long time ago….Go Dodgers!
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Dodgers would be better suited trading for Hand than Britton.
I could easily see the Padres wanting Calhoun or Verdugo, White, and Oaks or May
Probably- Calhoun, White, May, and possibly Lux if the dodgers are souring on him after this year. Lux, White, and May are 2-3 years away while Dodgers keep Alvarez, Buehler, Oaks, and Stewart.