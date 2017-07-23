Blue Jays Acquire Rob Refsnyder

The Blue Jays have acquired infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the AL East rival Yankees for first baseman Ryan McBroom, according to an announcement from New York.
The 26-year-old Refsnyder had been in limbo since the Yankees designated him for assignment on Wednesday, which came after a disappointing tenure in pinstripes. Refsnyder, whom New York chose in the fifth round of the 2012 draft, collected 262 major league plate appearances with the franchise and batted just .241/.312/.332. On the plus side, Refsnyder garnered big league experience at first, second and in the corner outfield with the Yankees, and he slashed a solid .292/.372/.424 in 1,244 PAs as a member of their Triple-A affiliate. Refsnyder also comes with a minor league option, so the Blue Jays could use him as depth in Toronto or stash him in Triple-A.
McBroom, meanwhile, won’t help solve the Yankees’ issues at first base this year. The 25-year-old hasn’t ascended past Double-A since the Jays took him in the 15th round of the 2014 draft, and his numbers at that level this season aren’t exactly eye-popping. Across 392 PAs, McBroom has batted a less-than-stellar .243/.321/.402. If McBroom carves out a major league future, it’ll likely be as a platoon player, according to MLB.com, which ranked him as the 30th-best prospect in Toronto’s system.
Comments
Just Another Fan
Thank god no more Yankee homers will be putting Refsnyder in trades for actually good players anymore. That was unbearable.
MB923
Upon reading those past ridiculous proposals, some of them were Red Sox fans pretending to be Yankee fans (Goblins, Death and a couple of others).
thegreatcerealfamine
Both Goblins and Death constantly comment on Yankee matters. Couple that with the prospect guru Billy(who’s been absent since Rutherford was traded),it’s been a comical June/July.
MB923
They are both Red Sox fans. Have had arguments/discussions with them in the past on here. Trust me.
Billyballz is indeed a Yankee fan though.
El Duderino
Hard to read trade rumors through the tears.
MB923
Tears of laughter or sorrow?
thegreatcerealfamine
Says he’s been a Yankee fan since 1978,but I have my doubts.
Ironman_4life
At least the Yankees have been around since 78. I was arguing with someone claiming to be a die hard seahawks fan since the 60 s. They became a franshice in 77.
El Duderino
For Billy, it’s tears of sorrow. He swore up and down that Rutherford was the Yankees’ very best prospect, and that he was untouchable on trades.
I imagine he’s been staring at his reflection in a scotch bottle since the trade.
thegreatcerealfamine
Point Dude! lol
riffraff
As a seahawk fan I can attest to the huge surge in bandwagon fans in the past 5 years. That and the ever lovable ” I’ve always liked them they are my second team” types.. There is an internet – look stuff up before you start making claims lol
PasswordIsPassword
In some circles he’s still a top 100 prospect
El Duderino
Those are “duck, duck, goose” circles.
ctguy
Anyone who has Refsnyder as a “top 100 prospect” has never seen him play in the majors. He is a mediocre fielder and hits well in the minors. Seems like a good guy and maybe he’ll do better in Toronto.
Kayrall
Just wait for it, I’m sure that there’s more heading to NY. Probably osuna and Stroman.
cj1020
Is there anything you don’t comment on?
Gunnerson
oh damn, trading smoak ?
Remms12
nothing from nothing means nothing
thegreatcerealfamine
Well that is pretty much what Refsnyder is worth,a 25 year old in AA.
Just Another Fan
and yet, how many posts did we see people make putting him in packages for Sonny Gray? Hint: one is too many.
Connorsoxfan
I’m a Red Sox fan here, and in fairness as long as he’s a throw in and not a main piece he still holds some value as a former top prospect who is hitting decently in the minors. He shouldn’t be more than like the maybe 4th or 5th piece of the trade though.
johnsilver
I’d put him along the lines of a former Sox propspect garin ceccini who raked in the lower to mid minors and couldn’t hit a lick above it. it happens to some.
Just Another Fan
He can’t play defense. He’s a AAAA guy. This is his correct trade value, not a “throw in” in a major deal – btw “throw ins” are usually unranked teenager prospects, not flamed out former hyped prospects.
Connorsoxfan
Yeah, but that occasionally you see a former top prospect kicked in and honestly I was kind of surprised the White Sox didn’t just grab him in the trade that just went down. I was also surprised the Yanks went in division here, I don’t think he turns it around but this is the kind of nightmare move than can come back to haunt teams.
Michael Chaney
Yankee fans’ expectations: Mike Trout
Yankee fans’ reality: Ryan McBroom
MB923
Yeah….right.
Michael Chaney
*sarcasm font*
dynasty
Not one Yankee fan had any expectations for Refsnyder.
Michael Chaney
It’s a joke to add to the recurring comments about Yankees fans overhyping Refsnyder. It’s definitely happened before.
MB923
Except 2015 which is when they should have played him instead of signing .180 hitting Stephen Drew.
Michael Chaney
You hit the nail right on the head there
agentx
Yeah, that really should have have been Refsnyder’s time to either shine or fail quickly and hasten the decision to send him packing.
MB923
But that’s completely fair in that case. 22-23 in AAA with a near .850 OPS at a position Not filled. If that was the case with your team , wouldn’t you want to give him a shot instead of signing a 32-33 year old player coming off like a .180 BA season?
MurderersRow27
Yes. This is truth. The Yankees were stupid for signing Drew and not giving Refsnyder a shot at that point.
davidcoonce74
Never quite understood why this guy was ever considered much of a prospect. He’s a classic ‘tweener; not enough glove to play the middle infield, not enough bat to play anywhere else. He’s a utility guy.
thegreatcerealfamine
I’ve seen you post this exact same thing a few times.
koz16
Because at the time the Yankees had Roberts and Drew at 2B and very few real prospects in the minors. Let’s face it – if you’re rooting for a team that is starting Drew and Roberts – and let Cano walk – you hold out hope for any pseudo prospect.
MB923
Check his numbers in AAA from a few years ago. The Scranton Yankees also play in a very friendly pitchers park. It should be noted he was never their top prospect. I think he made it as high as 4th on the team.
yankeeaddiction
I can’t believe the Yankees got so little in return. Refsnyder is a young controllable MLB ready player. He may not be great but it is surprising the Yankees could not get a guy with a chance of one day playing in the big leagues.
At this point the Jays still have a better shot of making the playoffs then the Cubs.
joparx
haha
LADreamin
You were expecting a bigger return? Lmfaoooooo
MB923
Troll posting I hope lmao
thegreatcerealfamine
Sometimes these guys post under multiple usernames. Probably that LA Sam guy,he’s always doing this on Yankee articles.
MB923
I’m telling you dude. A lot of non-Yankee fans are doing this to make us look bad. What I find ridiculous is a lot of non-Yankee fans fall for this and actually think a lot of these are real proposals. Yes there are some stupid ones out there , but nothing as ridiculous as saying Ref for Grey straight up or Ref for Trout.
thegreatcerealfamine
Couple that with the Braves and Padres homers”Adams/Hand” scenarios and you’ve got pure lunacy.
davidcoonce74
My lord, what do you do, keep a database of MLBTR usernames? In the grand scheme of things, this is about the most insignificant thing on earth. Not worth keeping track of. I don’t even look at the names of people posting here; just the content.
MB923
No I don’t keep a database, but I’ve been a poster on this site for years. It’s not difficult to remember some user names who also post a lot if you post a lot.
I’m sorry if that bothers you Davidcoone (and yes I remember you’re a Padre fan. Does that bother you too?)
Connorsoxfan
Remember all the fake bigpapi4ever accounts?! Those were the days… whatever happened to him anyways? Did he get tired of trolling or did they finally ban him?
MB923
Haha. Who knows. God he was annoying.
johnsilver
Braves fan wacko trades go hand in hand with all those Teheran deals they were yacking about here a couple of years ago.. Prototype NL pitcher that would get lit up in the AL and now can’t even get out NL hitters. Don’t see those fans mentioning his #5 type any longer.
dresman92
Are you high? Cubs are 1 game back and have played 4 less games than the Brewers and have lost less games than the Brewers. Plus last 21 of 24 are division games. Get real. Not saying they will but saying they are out is ridiculous.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Utility infielder with no options left? What were you expecting exactly?
yankeeaddiction
An 18 year old kid from the rookie league that atleast has the chance to make the bl roster one day.
hiflew
Yes, he has nearly six years of control left. But all that means is that he will suck on your team for a longer period of time.
MB923
I expect Refs 3rd career HR to be against the Yankees. Former Yankees always kill the Yankees.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Yankees stocking up on 1B huh- Cooper, Mcbroom. Who’s next Skole of the Nationals, Brett Nicholas of the Rangers? Someone is bound to give them decent production from 1st.
thegreatcerealfamine
They’ll get better production in the playoffs then any Padre!
ray1904
With that payroll! I bet ! We just keep enjoying our beautiful city & whether & people !enjoy your ugly woman, dog size Rats & dirty streets & crappie whether!
MB923
Why attack an entire city (which gets about 50 million tourists a year)?
And hey at least football is coming up and you can see the Charg…..oh wait.
Connorsoxfan
Ha
thegreatcerealfamine
What do we need to whether. Yea we have that one ugly woman,but she’s cool. Have your care giver write this for you next time.
bringinthereliefpitcher
New York fan talking football when you have the Jets lol. Most cities would rather not have a football team than be stuck with the Jets.
Never forget Fireman Ed giving up on that team and them begging him to come back lol.
Oh and the buttfumble will never get old.
$100 San Diego gets a new team and they make the playoffs before the Jets do.
Phillies2017
I genuinely believe Tommy Joseph would be a good fit. If you look at his per 162 games on baseball reference, he’s a pretty good 7-hitter and at 25, he is young enough to be an auxiliary piece for the Bombers. What else do they have in the Pipeline besides Bird?
jonnyj
Here we go with yet another first base option for the Yanks….
PedroM
Jay’s management is becoming the laughing stock of MLB. The team they’ve assembled already is.
thesip23
Don’t know how you got that conclusion from this trade…
PedroM
Not specifically from this trade. Just an overall observation.
jimmertee
I agree. I am waiting for something good to come about from Jays Mgmt other than signing Smoak. The Jays have made so many personnel mistakes this year it is scary and I wonder how those in charge are still doing the job. And Shapiro was on the radio the other day saying the Jays can still compete. Hogwash, utter hohwash. Barring bigtime signings for the rotation and the bullpen, the Jays will be worse next year. I am waiting for trades and signing for frontline players not mariginal pieces like Rob Refsunder
Bullet
He was a Yo Yo.. I felt bad for him. He could use a reboot over there in CA.
jaysfan77
Normally I’d hope this was a precursor move by the jays for further trades but I mean, we really don’t have much as far as any veterans, got some good young controllable players but don’t see the sense in trading them this year. Every veteran player we have is having a down year with a big contract.
It’s funny how the fans for years clamoured Rogers is cheap, well, they be spending 160 million this year and here we are, snookered.
stymeedone
Sure it was a precursor trade. Now that Toronto has Ref, They can chose between Trout and Gray in the next deal.
Phillies2017
Actually like this deal for both sides.
For the Yanks, it was becoming painfully obvious that Refsnyder had no future in the Bronx. McBroom is listed among the Jays top 30 with a career .280/.343/.459 line. At the very least the Yanks were able to get a potential future bench option out of dead weight.
For the Jays, Refsnyder is a decent lottery ticket. The kid obviously has talent to some extent, maybe a change of Scenery will help.
Honestly, rather surprised the Yanks got McBroom for Refsnyder. There must have been a decent amount of interest on waivers. Its not every day you see a top 30 org guy (even low on the list) traded for a guy who had been DFA’d.
gameofdegroms
I guess he won’t be in the Hank Aaron trade.
ExileInLA
Nobody tell Joel Sherman how stupid his Duda trade idea was today!
gozurman1
Maybe the Jays will turn Refsnyder into a superstar like they did with Bautista. The Bucs traded Joey Bats for a washed up catcher. Nobody in Pittsburgh cared cause Bautista couldn’t hit at all in Pittsburgh.
jimmertee
Lucky if Refsunder makes the jays major league roster for an extended period of time. This seems to be useless depth move.
jayssaskatchewan
McBroom might be useful in September. He can hit LHP and has a good glove at 1B.