Blue Jays Designate Glenn Sparkman For Assignment

The Blue Jays announced that they have selected the contract of righty Mike Bolsinger from Triple-A Buffalo and designated fellow right-hander and Rule 5 pick Glenn Sparkman for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man and 25-man rosters.

The 25-year-old Sparkman missed the majority of the season to this point recovering from a fractured right thumb and made his big league debut over the weekend, though his two appearances proved to be a nightmare. Sparkman made it through his first without allowing an earned run, but he was torched for seven runs on eight hits in just a third of an inning on Sunday. He has a nice track record in a limited sample of work at the Double-A level and in Class-A Advanced as well, but he’ll have to clear waivers and be offered back to Kansas City if the Jays have any hope of retaining him, and there’s little reason for the Royals not to take him back.

Bolsinger, 29, returns to the Jays after previously being outrighted on the heels of a 5.61 ERA and a 21-to-19 K/BB ratio in 25 2/3 frames with Toronto. He’s been lights-out in Triple-A this year, though, with a 1.60 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and 1.1 BB/9 through 33 2/3 innings there.