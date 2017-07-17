Blue Jays Designate Lucas Harrell For Assignment

The Blue Jays announced that they’ve recalled right-hander Dominic Leone from Triple-A Buffalo and designated fellow righty Lucas Harrell for assignment in order to clear a spot on the roster.
Signed to a minor league pact this offseason, the 32-year-old Harrell made his way to the Jays’ big league roster earlier this month and made four appearances out of the bullpen. In 6 1/3 innings, Harrell yielded five runs on 10 hits and four walks with six strikeouts, resulting in an unsightly 7.11 ERA. He’s had a nice season for the Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in limited action, though, pitching to a 2.11 ERA with a 15-to-8 K/BB ratio through 21 1/3 innings.
Harrell logged a 4.21 ERA in 47 innings between the Braves and Rangers last season and has totaled 455 big league innings to date. In that time, he has a career 4.81 ERA with 6.1 K/9 and 4.5 BB/9 between the White Sox, Astros, Braves, Rangers and Jays. The veteran seems fairly likely to make it through waivers, at which point he could either accept or reject an outright assignment back to Triple-A. However, a team in need of some short-term rotation depth or long relief could opt to grab Harrell and plug him into the 25-man roster.
Comments
greg91305
Could Uncle Ray help Harrell? He certainly should give it a shot.
912boy
Mayne Braves try him in bullpen
houseoflords44
Never should’ve sent Leone down in the first place. Harrell hasn’t been good at all. Now, if the Jays could only get rid of Loup
JDGoat
Ya the bullpen really took a hit after the injury to smith and moving Biagini. It’s alright to have one or even two of Harrell, Bolsinger, Loup and Beliveau, but having all in the bullpen at the same time is a recipe for disaster.
Phillies2017
Harrell is like the Michael Martinez of pitchers– perennially terrible, yet he still finds his way onto major league rosters for at least a portion of the season.
I’ll give him 2012 (he was mainly a reliever in 2011) but since 2013, we’re looking at a 5.74 ERA over 219.1 innings. And it’s not like his peripherals show any redemption on the horizon- 5.26 FIP, 5.2 BB/9, 5.7 K/9, 1.1 HR/9– this guy does not belong on a major league ball club.