Blue Jays “Highly Unlikely” To Trade J.A. Happ

The Blue Jays are receiving interest from the Brewers and other teams in left-hander J.A. Happ, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter links), though it is “highly unlikely” that the Jays will trade the southpaw since Toronto plans to compete in 2018.
Milwaukee has been aggressive in pursuing deadline upgrades, as the team has been linked to such names as Sonny Gray, Brad Hand and (the since-traded) Jose Quintana in recent days. GM David Stearns recently stated that his club’s strong preference is to obtain players who are under contract beyond just this season, and Happ fits that bill, owed $13MM in 2018 as well as roughly $4.7MM remaining on his 2017 salary. While a controllable pitcher of Happ’s ability is naturally of interest to many teams in general, Rosenthal notes that teams are particularly looking at Happ in part because this winter’s free agent class is thin on front-of-the-rotation starters.
Happ was seen as more of a reliable innings-eater than as a possible ace when he signed a three-year, $36MM deal with Toronto in the 2015-16 offseason, though the left-handed enjoyed the best season of his 11-year career in 2016, posting a 3.18 ERA over 195 innings and finishing sixth in the AL Cy Young Award voting. Elbow inflammation has limited to Happ to just 11 starts and 61 innings this year, though he has been on pace for even better numbers than in 2016, delivering a 3.54 ERA, 8.9 K/9 and 4.29 K/BB rate.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro suggested earlier this month that the Jays weren’t planning a major sell-off at the deadline, nor were they going to pursue rental players in an attempt at a postseason berth that is looking increasingly unlikely (the Jays took a 42-48 record into action today). Recent reports suggest that Toronto will be open to moving pending free agents like Joe Smith, Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano or J.P. Howell, but perhaps not any notable pieces who are under contract beyond this season.
Comments
forwhomjoshbelltolls
It might take more than Reese McGuire and Harold Ramirez this time to find someone willing to take Liriano and his 6.04 ERA.
Phillies2017
Honestly, the Jays already won the original Liriano trade so they might as well just cut bait and use Luis Santos or something.
Makes no sense that they aren’t trading Happ. 35 year old pitchers who are beginning to have injury issues don’t typically increase in value. Eat some cash and get something for him.
Mike McLellan
I don’t think you’d need to eat cash to trade Happ. He has solid value right now. That being said, I agree, trade him now, while his value is such.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
What did they win?
McGuire and Ramirez are barely even maybes at this point and Liriano has done more than his fair share to sabotage the Jays season.
JDGoat
But the Jays might not make the playoffs last year if it weren’t for Liriano. There’s no way there packaging anything with him to trade this year. They should be acquiring bad contracts with prospects, not sending them out.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I was joking. Yinzers still whine about that trade as if Liriano was the Cy Young favorite and McGuire and Ramirez were the next Judge and Bellinger.
Still, woe to any team who acquires Frankie Roulette Wheel. Once teams figure out that he rarely throws strikes, they wait him out and he implodes.
The advances in pro scouting and video work have gotten the best of him.
vinscully16
Posturing. Happ is a exactly the player the Jays should ship. The Jays are quietly working their plan (I think).
JayceInCase
There should be a number of teams interested in Happ and the Jays should listen. The fact that he would cost less than a Sonny Gray is very interesting. The Indians desperately need post season depth behind Kluber and Carrasco. Clevenger has pitching nicely but is unproven. Tomlin, Bauer and Salazar have been time bombs waiting to go off. With Carlos Santana unlikely to be resigned, Happ’s salary could slot right there for 2018. And it wouldn’t cost them Mejia or McKenzie.
JDGoat
If they don’t trade him, Pearce, and Donaldson, they better make some splashes in the offseason if they still want to contend. This team as of right now is the definition of mediocre. It’s not good enough to compete and not bad enough to get high draft picks.
jaysfan77
The Jays don’t have anybody even remotely ready on the farm for the rotation this year or next. That’s part of the issue.